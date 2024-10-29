Music mogul Don Jazzy made a huge announcement as he appointed Tega Oghenejobo as President and COO of his record label, Mavin

The label boss shared the amazing news via his official social media page, where he spoke highly of the new president

His post has now been met with congratulatory messages from his colleagues and juniors in the industry as they shower encomium on him for such a strategic move

Nigerian music lovers and fans of Mavin Records are in high spirits as Don Jazzy made a massive announcement via his official social media page.

The music mogul has just appointed Tega Oghenejobo, aka Tega Mavin, as the new president, chief operating officer, and COO of Mavin Records.

Michael Collins Ajereh, widely known as Don Jazzy, shared the big news on his official social media page.

He wrote:

"I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega. "From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start.

Don Jazzy spoke about how he saw Tega's commitment to Mavin from the outset, which made him confident in his abilities.

"His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company. Congratulations @tegamavin 🤍🐘."

Celebs celebrate Don Jazzy

@official2baba:

"Wow 🙌🏾👏🏾 this is beautiful, this is music to my ears , this is the type of levels young Nigerians and Africans should emulate. Kudos."

@mavinrecords:

"One time for The Hand!!"

"Biggest Tegsssss! The hand of a king ❤️."

@tiwasavage:

"The hand 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️🙏🏾."

@itskodilian;

"Latest Presido in town!!!! 🫡. Congratulations To you Mr. Tega."

