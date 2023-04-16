Popular Nigerian singer, Peter PSquare Okoye, has taken to social media to share his findings after catching a fraudster pretending to be him

On his Instagram page, the music star recorded a video of the fraudster using his face to scam people on video call

A number of Peter’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted with surprise to the video as they reacted to the fraudster’s activities

Top Nigerian singer, Peter PSquare Okoye has now spoken up after being a victim of fraudsters who impersonate him to scam others.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star who was on video call with one of the fraudster’s victims, showed his fans how they usually operate.

The fraudster’s target, while speaking with the music star on the call, tried to place a call back to the criminal to show the singer how he operated.

Fans react as Peter PSquare catches fraudster using his face on video call to scam people.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the fraudster calls his targets on video and uses an old video recording of the celebrity as if he is truly the one on the video call.

It was not any different in this case seeing as Peter PSquare captured the moment on video when the fraudster called back pretending to be the singer and even claiming he had a show to get to, not knowing that he had been found out.

However, the fraudster’s video and speech did not align as he was only using the singer’s image to dupe others.

In the caption of the post the music star wrote:

“I CAUGHT A FRAUDSTER PRETENDING TO BE ME⛔️

How people keep falling these Scammers amazes me! Like how?

It has been 2 years I stopped anchoring and calling @zoomupyourlife winners! They Fraudsters insert my old videos in-front of you and start communicating with you in the background! Pls let’s be guided!”

See his post below:

Netizens react as fraudster using Peter PSquare’s face on video calls to scam people

Read some of their comments below:

stannze:

“Wow! This is so unbelievable. The length that people go these days. Stay safe guys .”

glamour_beautyhome:

“But even with the video call you could see that the mouth and voice is not aligning….”

bankybrown:

“The mouth is not even in sync ”

ivoltagedavid:

“Funny enough These guys are still cashing out from a lot of innocent fulls ”

raphael_loopro:

“Everyone be careful with Ai it can replicate any voice out there. Don’t believe something you would normally also not believe you go @peterpsquare we love you.”

Drewuyi:

“Boys are not smiling ”

nobleheart_25:

“Imagine if he's using this energy to look for job.”

meecheline:

“My own is that how do people keep falling for this video, voice and the mouth movement ain't same.”

