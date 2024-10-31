Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile recently surprised a struggling football player, Harbeebullah, on Twitter (X)

The music star was moved to help the sportsman after he revealed his monthly earnings at the age of 27

Zlatan Ibile’s kind gesture to the struggling footballer touched a lot of Nigerians who reacted to it online

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, is in the news after he gifted a struggling footballer N1 million.

It all started when the Zanku star took to his official X page to reminisce about his success ahead of his 30th birthday.

Zlatan Ibile had posted a photo of himself posing in front of his Lamborghini while rocking designer outfits. The rapper added in his caption that he would soon be 30.

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile gifts struggling footballer N1m. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @harbeebullah_a

Source: Instagram

A struggling footballer, Harbeebullah, saw the post and reacted to it by comparing Zlatan Ibile's life to his own.

According to the sportsman, Zlatan is 29 and a billionaire, but he is 27 years old, and his monthly salary is N35,000. The footballer, however, noted that he was still thankful to God.

In his words:

“@29 and a billionaire

Me:@27 collecting 35k salary . ALHAMDULILLAH Sha”

See his tweet below:

Zlatan Ibile gifts poor footballer N1m

Zlatan Ibile soon saw Harbeebullah’s comment under his post and was moved by it. The music star asked the struggling footballer for his account details so that he could send him N1 million.

According to the rapper, he was sending the money as a symbol of hope and a reminder to Harbeebullah that God did not forget him. He wrote:

“Send account for 1 million naira !! As symbol hope say GOD NO FORGET YOU”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Zlatan gives struggling footballer N1m

Zlatan Ibile’s generosity and kindness to Harbeebullah trended online and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Nnamdi called it grace:

This tweep tried his luck with Zlatan:

D’Sko asked for his own share:

This tweep prayed for God to bless the rapper:

This tweep expressed doubt that Zlatan would actually give out that money:

Rapid Rover praised God:

This tweep wondered if it was a stunt:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

classyretouch:

“Neighborhood Hero 🙌.”

blackxcellencee:

“Zanku to the world! ✊🏿 Symbol of Hope 🤍.”

furkhaog:

“Zlatan get heart of giving and he can dash u verse without collecting 1 kobo ❤️.”

richie_968:

“Street king !!! 🤞🏽”

ranking_payn:

“God bless him 👏.”

thereal_bholuwatife:

“We rise by lifting others🫶.”

Flawless_rlm:

“It’s too small 😢.”

Praiiseboy:

“Thank you the Lord for his life 👏❤️... Zlatan loke loke.”

Itz_iceprinx:

“Zanku na big name.”

Peller visits Zlatan Ibile's clothing store

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian content creator and live streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, shared a video of his visit to Zlatan Ibile's luxury wear shop on the Island.

During the visit, Peller said he visited the store hoping to meet the rapper.

One of the things he complained about was the price of the clothes. He noted that some things were beyond his capacity and turned down the opportunity to buy them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng