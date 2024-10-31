A Nigerian lady expressed her anger over the shawarma she ordered and what was delivered to her

In an X post, the lady expressed her displeasure as she shared a picture of the shawarma she got

Many people who came across the video compared the shawarma to burnt boli because of its looks

A lady ordered shawarma online and was not pleased with what she got.

She shared the picture of the shawarma she got and expressed her displeasure.

In an X post shared by @bukiecrownfit, the lady expressed anger over what was delivered to her.

She said she had never been so angry over a shawarma before.

She said:

“Never been so mad about a freaking shawarma in my life, Ahmad shawarma count your f*cking days. Wetin be this? Na today i believe when my mama dey talk “there’s food at home” cause hian!”

Reactions trail lady's 'what I ordered vs what I got' experience

Many people who came across the video compared the shawarma to burnt boli because of its looks.

@Springbokpad said:

"Tell me this is Boole not shawarma?"

@MartinsTemilol4 said:

"How you go use microwave warm shawarma??"

@stfukhaleed said:

"Wait- did he put it directly on fire."

@blehsinn_ said:

"This is not nice. And they sold it for you like that."

@iam_paulash said:

"Please which spot did this? Because I know they have several spots in Abuja."

@vheektorea1 said:

"Is that burnt boli?"

@akaysmart said:

"I think say na bole initially oo."

Family of 7 spends N2k on food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven revealed in a viral video how they managed to eat daily with N2,000.

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup with crayfish as their protein.

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate to family support.

