Lady Blows Hot Over Shawarma Delivered to Her, Shares Photo: “I Think Say Na Bole”
- A Nigerian lady expressed her anger over the shawarma she ordered and what was delivered to her
- In an X post, the lady expressed her displeasure as she shared a picture of the shawarma she got
- Many people who came across the video compared the shawarma to burnt boli because of its looks
A lady ordered shawarma online and was not pleased with what she got.
She shared the picture of the shawarma she got and expressed her displeasure.
In an X post shared by @bukiecrownfit, the lady expressed anger over what was delivered to her.
She said she had never been so angry over a shawarma before.
She said:
“Never been so mad about a freaking shawarma in my life, Ahmad shawarma count your f*cking days. Wetin be this? Na today i believe when my mama dey talk “there’s food at home” cause hian!”
See the post below:
Reactions trail lady's 'what I ordered vs what I got' experience
Many people who came across the video compared the shawarma to burnt boli because of its looks.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@Springbokpad said:
"Tell me this is Boole not shawarma?"
@MartinsTemilol4 said:
"How you go use microwave warm shawarma??"
@stfukhaleed said:
"Wait- did he put it directly on fire."
@blehsinn_ said:
"This is not nice. And they sold it for you like that."
@iam_paulash said:
"Please which spot did this? Because I know they have several spots in Abuja."
@vheektorea1 said:
"Is that burnt boli?"
@akaysmart said:
"I think say na bole initially oo."
