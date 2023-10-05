Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s childhood friend, Primeboy, has now submitted himself to the police

This came after he was declared wanted with a N1 million ransom by the Nigerian police force

Primeboy was declared wanted as police investigated the death of his music star friend Mohbad

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s childhood friend, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy is now in police custody.

Recall that on October 4, 2023, the Nigerian police declared him wanted and also promised to give N1 million to anyone who had any useful information on him.

In a new development, Primeboy has now turned himself in to the police. The news was shared online by police PRO, Ben Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, after Primeboy turned himself in, he was immediately taken into police custody for interrogation.

The police PRO then went ahead to assure Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in investigating Mohbad’s death.

He wrote:

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions. The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

Reactions as Primeboy turns himself in over Mohbad's death

queenbee_shellz:

"Better to turn himself in before some over zealous fans take laws into their hands and mob him, without caring if he is innocent or not…"

iambosmanbos:

"Thank God I hope we get justice."

iameronsman:

"I Hope the police fulfil their words by giving him the 1m since he turned himself in."

officialajummy:

"Why not showing us Marley and Sammy like that? Hmmmm."

How Primeboy reacted to allegations against him over Mohbad

Primeboy cleared his name from allegations that something happened between him and Mohbad that prompted the singer's death.

In a video, Primeboy tearfully disclosed that he had no reason to end his friend's life. He added that Mohbad was more than a friend to him.

