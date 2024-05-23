A jaw-dropping video of a talented 10-year-old goalkeeper in training has gone viral on TikTok, leaving everyone amazed

The young star was put through his paces by artificial intelligence, and he rose to the challenge with flying colours

With lightning-quick reflexes and unwavering focus, he saved shot after shot from every angle, showcasing his incredible skills

A remarkable video showcasing a 10-year-old goalkeeper's exceptional talent and dedication has taken TikTok by storm.

In the viral clip, the young athlete was seen being trained by artificial intelligence, attempting and successfully saving shots from various angles.

Robot trains young boy. Photo credit: @balllaunchofficial

Source: TikTok

His impressive display of focus and diligence has left viewers in awe, with many praising the youngster's remarkable skills, as shared by @balllauncherofficial.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Steven Wharrier said:

“Had my bearings completely wrong there and for a moment I thought the machine was gonna sling a ball point blank into the coaches' face.”

Fabrice Star wrote:

“Better than Onana.”

Kaden Robbo commented:

“People act hating on a 10 yr old.”

Nb257 also commented:

“Does he know what side the shot is coming from?”

Big pierre:

“Already better than Joe hart.”

Dt Quinn:

“Is that Stuart Taylor?”

Hmcveigh78:

“J.P not as good as the one and only josh preston.”

Raymond Skipsey:

“I'm no coach or owt like that. But this to me is about building up technique around foot movement, and placement, out of the danger area. Great work!”

S Ball Launcher:

“Exactly that! He did seperate dills focussing on handling.”

Kieran Burke:

“@Ciara Lennon better than the Dundalk keeper.”

Lee,j_ aka Leeroy:

“Can we have him at newcastle till pope comes back dubravka is shocking atm.”

James:

“Might win a trophy in 15 years.”

Haydens Shorts:

“Great young keeper but keepers no longer fetch ball into body like I was taught as young keeper.”

