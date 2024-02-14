Many Nigerian celebrities are gradually getting in the spirit of Valentine's Day celebration as a clip post by Veekee James about her hubby goes viral

In the viral clip, Veekee James got people talking online as she shared the 10 green flags that made her know that Femi was the right man for her

The fashion designer has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks because of her extravagant wedding party

Famous Lagos socialite and fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has once again sparked massive reactions on social media as she shared a video on her page to celebrate her husband on Valentine's Day.

In the viral clip shared by Veekee James, she revealed the ten green signs she saw that convinced and made her believe that Femi was the right man for her.

The fashion designer, who recently married her sweet lover, Femi Atere, has been in the news lately.

Veekee James' wedding was the talk of the town for days across several social media platforms.

Veekee James reveals why she married Femi

A clip posted online by Veekee James in the spirit of Valentine's Day has got people talking.

She shared 10 reasons why she decided to tie the knot with Femi. However, one of the things Veekee revealed that stirred netizens' attention was that her husband eats anything she cooks for him.

Watch the viral clip below:

See netizens reaction to Veekee James' video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Veekee James clip:

@preciousjim:

"No 9 they mean say they knack several times, but still turned to God to ask for forgiveness."

@mamah_gift:

"I don't understand no 9, una wait abi una no wait."

@rubie230:

"The honesty in no.9."

@achlugo:

"The sincerity in number 9 is shocking. 'We failed a couple of times', that's to say they almost did the act but God helped them."

@neliswe:

"As for number 9, mine decided to cheat on me instead of staying with me. Or even praying to God to help us. I am in so much pain as I am writing this."

@Hencoj:

"I was sent this video, that means I am doing something right, right."

@Finestchummy:

"I hope he doesn't change."

@nellyjoyce:

"Na number 9 carry me come here....We failed a couple of times means what?"

