Top Nigerian singer Paul PSquare Okoye’s relationship with his younger girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma has once again piqued the interest of fans

Just recently, some TikTok users questioned the music star on why he found true love with someone else after he had gotten married

This question sparked an online discussion with other netizens dropping their two cents on the matter

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare aka Rude Boy and his young girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma’s relationship is once again making headlines.

It is no longer news that the music star found love with his Gen Z girlfriend and unveiled her on social media shortly after he divorced his wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

Just recently, Paul and Ivy’s relationship seemed to pique the interest of some TikTok users who questioned the music star about his choice of woman.

Some netizens asked the PSquare star why he found love after he was already a married man. See their questions below:

Reactions as TikTokers question Paul PSquare

The questions about Paul PSquare finding love after he had gotten married soon sparked an online discussion with many netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter. Read some of their reactions below:

__omobola_:

“Na watin dem want make we see online we dey see Mae unna forget. Plus the girl never born for am love still dey hot and baba go dey do everything to pepper the ex on the gram.”

Gospeloftruth247:

“The true love does not come with additional responsibilities asides shopping money and wigs. Marriage comes with kids assignments, hospital appointments, daddy duties.”

ceo.olowo:

“The new love is always the true love. If he leaves this and go for another again that will be true love. Is a circle. He will later find out love is sweet when the woman is not your wife yet.”

i_amyemmie:

“True love weyrey wo? Time will tell.”

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

“Who con tell u say na true love be this.”

Donaldonii:

“No love is true.......all love is transactional the only true love is from your mum or Dad.”

pretty__angie__:

“Nah kirikiri dem go send una go next, make una no worry. As una no fit mind una business so.”

Becky4mikel:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️how can a man find love after marriage with kids . May God help us in this country.”

blossom.isio:

“Lack of control dey make person find true love countless times .”

