Davido has queried Manchester United fans in Nigeria after their club suffered a defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League

The game, which ended in a 4-3 loss for the Red Devils, saw the DMW label boss taunt the club's fans

As expected, other rival football clubs fans also joined Davido in mocking the English Premier League club

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returned on Wednesday, November 8, as Manchester United went head-to-head against FC Copenhagen.

Although Man Utd tried their best to secure a win, the game ended in a 4-3 victory for Copenhagen.

Davido queries Manchester United fans. Credit: @davido/eurosport.com

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Man Utd's loss

The DMW boss, who revealed he doesn't really watch football, teased Man Utd fans as he queried them on what was wrong with their club.

"I don’t watch ball like that … but come Wetin Man U do so?? Every week una dey complain :joy: enlighten me pls."

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng recall reporting that footballers at photographer Abu Salami's academy cried out to Davido in hunger over his alleged unpaid debt.

Netizens react as Davido teases Man Utd fans

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thisistolu:

"Ask @Peruzzi , he dey enjoy Liverpool.. come and join us idolo."

ambalium:

"ManU na every opponent sidechick now for football, they no dey give, na to just dey collect."

OGBdeyforyou:

"OBO check your WhatsApp I don explain wetin Man U do."

PoojaMedia:

"They are just like a shopping mall, anyone can enter from the gate."

TheTifeFab_:

"Onana like to dey latan na why Man Utd dey FEEL am every week. E PAIN ME sha but NA MONEY make dem no gree sell Man Utd to new. owners."

Jay_Pee_JP:

"Manchester United have still NEVER win a game in which Højlund has scored fun fact."

mr_tobby01:

"Davido, aswear na like this we dey watch match every week…I’m fvcking tireeeeddd."

BongoIdeas:

"We are just one unlucky football club that make rival clubs like Chelsea who do not perform any better sleep well at night."

Davido halts plans to help street hawker

Legit.ng also reported that Davido dropped interest in assisting a viral street hawker who made headlines.

The reason for his action comes after reports claimed the hawker who posed as the girl was a boy named Sultan.

Skit maker Brain Jotter also reacted to the hawker's action as he confirmed he was a man.

Source: Legit.ng