Singer Odumodu Blvck, in a trending video, staked a bet with his Ghanaian colleague Stonebwoy ahead of Nigeria's friendly match against Ghana

In the video, Odumodu Blvck told Stonebwoy he would be his backup singer if Nigeria defeated the Black Stars of Ghana

The video has since stirred funny reactions from Nigeria as the Super Eagles thrashed Ghana in a 2-1 scoreline

The Super Eagles return to action on Friday, March 22, when they played their Ghana counterparts in a friendly match in Marrakech, Morocco, as singer Tochukwu Ojokwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, tipped Nigeria to win.

Highlights from the match saw Nigeria dominate the game, taking the lead through a goal from Cyril Dessers.

Odumodu Blvck tipped Nigeria to beat Ghana. Credit: @odumodublvck @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The second goal came in after Alex Iwobi found Ademola Lookman in the box, and he fired it into the net as the game ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

Odumodu bets with Stonebwoy

A video before the match saw the Nigerian singer in a car with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy in Accra.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the viral clip, Odumodu said Stonebwoy would have to be his backup singer on his UK tour if the Super Eagles defeated Ghana.

“If Nigeria Wins todays Friendly match I want you to be a back up singer for my UK tours, “ Odumodublvck told Stonebwoy.

Watch a video of Odumodu Blvck in Ghana below:

Reactions trail Odumodu Blvck's bet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

tchidi_emordi:

"Nigeria is winning now o,Ghana done get red card."

reallazee:

"God forbid. @stonebwoy is a NATIONAL TREASURE. I beg go get small boy for your games."

bigshoe_tbm:

"The match don end stonebwoy start work already."

meeksongx:

"Ahhh, a Whole Stonebwoy? The brand stonebwoy is bigger bro."

klintlyon:

"U go sing tire."

Odumodu Blvck's Declan Rice breaks record

Legit.ng also reported that Odumodu Blvck made history as one of his hit songs was ranked high among global hip-pop artists.

Declan Rice, his music, was rated as the second-best hip-hop song of the year, just a place behind Se Grita by Morad and Juls.

The yearly music record released by Spotify, impressed many Nigerians because Odumodu Blvck was number five on the list.

Source: Legit.ng