Popular Nollywood actor, Soji Taiwo aka Omo Banke, recently went online to share his latest achievement with fans and colleagues

The movie star recently opened a filling station in Lagos and he took to his page to share the great news

A number of Omo Banke’s celebrity colleagues and fans joined him in celebrating the big achievement

Popular Nigerian actor, Soji Taiwo aka Omo Banke, has become the latest celebrity to own a filling station.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of his new investment with his many fans and colleagues.

Not stopping there, Omo Banke noted in his caption that it was God’s doing and that he had hinted in a previous post that something big was coming.

Fans and celebrities praise actor Omo Banke as he opens new filling station. Photos: @officialomobanke

The actor then implored his colleagues and fans to patronise his gas station located in Lagos.

He wrote:

“It’s the Lords doing and it is marvelous in our sight. If you check the last post I said something big is coming! To the glory of God this is the Work of God….. Patronize my Gas Station OANDO Filling Station No 50 Ikotun Idimu road Lagos Nigeria. Seri pe OLUWALONIGLORY #OluwaLoniGlory”

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Soji Taiwo ‘Omo Banke’ as he opens filling station

A number of the actor’s fans and colleagues were pleased by the news and they made sure to celebrate him. Read some of their comments below:

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Oluwa loni glory Congratulations "

Femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations Afrimek Omobanke ❤️❤️❤️ #awaarawalawa."

Authenticmuy:

"Congratulations dear bro. This is super huge!"

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

“Congratulations Ore mi Afenifere ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

kinglukmanraji:

"Congratulations my brother."

bakarezhainab:

"Big Congratulations Sir."

