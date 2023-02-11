Veteran actress Shan George has revealed that most of the young actresses who claim to buy mansions after one year in Nollywood are liars

Shortly after Angela Okorie urged her junior colleagues to stop lying about their source of income, George said most of them do not buy the house

According to the actress, most of these girls get the house on lease and say something else on social media

Popular veteran actress Shan George backed up her colleague Angela Okorie's statement about young actresses buying expensive houses.

Okorie, in a viral video, revealed that most new actresses who become homeowners after featuring in two or three movies are not transparent with their sources of income.

Shan George stirs reactions with statement Photo credit: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

Replying to Okorie's affirmation, Shan George disclosed that many of her junior colleagues lease the house and claim they bought it.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reactions to Dhan George's statement

aver_nessa:

"If leasing a house is easy, why aren't we all leasing? When you lease, you intend to pay in installations. People like to run people down cos they didn't do it the way it pleases them."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Na this podcast wey dem bring come Nigeria go truly scatter the country "

thisisdamii:

"It’s always women fighting war against women,if leasing is easy you sef lease."

winnibae:

"Never seen men trying so much to bring each other down even though most of them also do things for thier money….ladies are thier own enemies…the habit of if I don’t have it u shouldn’t either…sad."

fedor_fruitsandcocktails:

"Their cup of tea but you are coming online to talk about it. How you people talk about other’s business then conclude with “not my business” is beyond comprehension."

iamkellyeazy1:

"But on a serious note, Runs, no be small work, all work na work."

Angela Okorie slams female junior colleagues buying houses

Popular veteran actress Angela Okorie sparked reactions with her opinion about her younger junior colleagues becoming landladies.

The actress, in an interview, noted that male movie stars are also working hard, adding that young ladies who haven't even spent one year in the industry should stop lying that acting gave them money.

She continued by saying there is no way newbies would outearn her or other older colleagues who have been working for over 20 years with several features to their names.

Source: Legit.ng