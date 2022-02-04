The head pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, has warned ladies against leading brothers on

Using a fictional name, Valerie, he asked ladies to stop confusing God's angel by checking on four brothers at the same time

Many Nigerians who reacted to the post found the pastor's way of passing his message very funny and creative

A Nigerian pastor, Bolaji Idowu, has gone online to speak about relationships as he directed his message to ladies.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, February 3, he told ladies to stop checking on four brothers at the same time.

The pastor asked ladies not to confuse God's angel. Photo source: @pastorbolaji

Source: Twitter

Don't confuse God's angel

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Dear sister Valerie, stop checking on Segun, Daniel, Femi and Sylvester at odd hours of the night all in the name of ‘checking on them’."

Pastor Bolaji stated that when a lady does that, she only gives the "green light" to four men at the same time. He told them to "stop confusing the angel of God."

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 900 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@AdeolaValerie said:

"There’s nothing wrong with sharing positive vibes equally by checking on them lol."

@Holuwalonivic said:

"How is segun first on this list?"

@Iffect_07 said:

"She just wants to greet them small 'sweet dreams' boss."

@damiolaaby said:

"This one deep ooo."

@i_amsochi said:

"This is the Christian version of 'don’t confuse the thunder stay one place'."

@Femiolaolu1 said:

"Sister Valerie is not looking for man sir, she's a tax collector."

Pastor gives his wife a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gospel Agochukwu on Thursday, September 9, 2021, took to Facebook to narrate how he gave his wife a new car to celebrate her birthday.

He went ahead to narrate that the lady he wanted to marry called off their wedding six days to the day, saying she is no more interested in the relationship.

The pastor revealed this was after wedding invites had already been sent out to church members, and friends and church workers had already picked out their matching outfits.

Source: Legit.ng