Multichoice, the organiser of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), streamlined the number of categories of awards from 33 to 27

It also announced that the nomination list will be released on Sunday, March 24

The 2024 AMVCA coincides with the 10th edition of the show, and it will be held from May 10 to May 11

The organiser of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), Multichoice, an annual event celebrating the African movie industry's artistic and technical merits, has announced the date for the 2024 edition.

At a media parley attended by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 12, Multichoice released that the 2024 AMVCA will be a two-day event in Lagos on May 10 and 11.

The event will celebrate African film production talents (old and new), culture, fashion, music, and other entertainment elements.

It was also announced that the nominees list will be out on Sunday, March 24.

The organisers noted that there would be a twist to how some winners will emerge in this year's edition. He said that some categories' winners are subjective to specific criteria and processes put in place by the jury in conjunction with Delloite.

Another change made to this year's edition to meet global trends and standards was streamlining the existing 33 categories to 27.

At the end of the 10th edition, winners will emerge in 25 categories and two special recognition awards.

The head of the AMVCA jury, Femi Odugbemi, mentioned some criteria to be considered for nominated movies. They include the eligibility period, which he said is December 2022 to December 2023. Others are categories, the submission process, and the voting process. He also emphasised on storytelling, direction, visual effects, visual values,

The organisers had earlier revealed that some changes had been made to this year’s edition of the award ceremony.

Speaking on the impact of the award, Busola Tejumola, the executive head of content and channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, said:

"Since its inception in 2013, the AMVCAs have injected over N623 billion into the African film and television economy, N9 billion in awards events, training, and logistics, creating over 27,000 long & short-term jobs through the development of critical skills and honouring the industry stars.“

Celebrities at the event include Jidekene, Iretiola Doyle, Carol King, Bisola Ayeola, Ebuka, Uti Nwachukwu, IK Osakioduwa, Sharon Ooja and others.

