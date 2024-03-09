The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the fight between Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua proved his superiority after knocking Francis Ngannou out in the second round

The match was expected to be a fight between two African warlords, but it had a different outcome, with AJ sending Ngannou to the canvass twice

The Nigerian social media community has been buzzing as reactions trail the heavyweight boxing clash between Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou's fight with AJ comes months after he fought the linear heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and nearly knocked him out.

A video of Anthony Joshua speaking to Francis Ngannou minutes after knocking him out goes viral. Photo credit: @anthonyjoshua/@francisngannou

In his fight with Tyson Fury, the Cameroonian pushed the world champion to the limits but met a different outcome in his clash with AJ.

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou rekindles the sporting beef between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Don't leave boxing - AJ advises Ngannou

The clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou didn't last more than two rounds as AJ proved his superiority in extreme heights.

AJ knocked Ngannou down twice in the second round after showing his class in the first.

The second knockdown was brutal, and Ngannou never recovered from it.

However, after the match, a video of Anthony Joshua talking to Ngannou has gone viral. He was heard telling the former MMA fighter not to leave the support because he was a true fighter.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail Anthony Joshua's video hailing Ngannou

Here are some of the comments that trailed Anthony Joshua's video:

@amazon_creed:

"Nice script, una for let us enjoy the fight."

@Richeey001:

"He should not leave boxing. So he can request to fight him whenever he feels like beating someone."

@holusojy70:

"If you beat a child with the right hand you use the left hand to draw him or her closer and encourage him or her not to do what warranted you to beat him or her again. Joshua o kare jare."

@deuptowntrading:

"The fact that Anthony Joshua won the fight makes me happy. I was afraid that Francis Ngannou would knock him out."

@paulozma222:

"He beat am finish with right hand come dey take left hand console am."

@BirdeyeUTD:

"Giving encouragement after knocking him out lol. Joshua is a good lad."

@Homiebishop:

"This is one of the worst staged fights we have ever witnessed. Congrats to the winner."

@habiblinz:

"lol is this to encourage the baby or to discourage him. Anthony Joshua really messed up Ngannou but he shouldn’t give up tho."

@Eastcoastprince:

"Such a good Advice. Francis Ngannou should now go back to the starting line, and work his way up."

