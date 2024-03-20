Cameroonian MMA fighter turned heavyweight boxer Francis Ngannou recently broke his silence and spoke about his fight with Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou was brutally knocked down twice by Anthony Joshua during their heavyweight clash weeks ago

During his recent interview, Ngannou revealed that he didn't know what hit him after he was knocked down the first by Anthony Joshua and was left dazed for nearly an hour

Former Mixed Martial Art fighter turned heavyweight boxer Francis Ngannou recently opened up about his fight against Anthony Joshua.

During an interview with Aerial Helwani, he revealed that he didn't know what happened to him inside the ring for nearly two hours after the fight.

Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou recently spoke about his fight with Anthony Joshua and why he knocked him down twice. Photo credit: @francisngannou/@anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

He revealed that AJ's first punch, which knocked him down, was the last thing he could remember.

Ngannou noted that he didn't feel, remember, or even know that Anthony Joshua knocked him down a second time.

"I never re-watch my fights" - Ngannou shares

During the interview, Francis Ngannou further revealed that he never re-watched his fights, including the one with Tyson Fury.

However, he had to break protocol and re-watch his fight with Anthony Joshua, and he did it more than twice.

Ngannou shared that the punch which put him on his backside wasn't a powerful one, but there was something about it that he couldn't comprehend.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Francis Ngannou's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Francis Ngannou's interview:

@Goatedbeing:

"In summary: the first punch has set loose this soul from his body but somehow he got up only to receive another 1 blow-7 die punch and which sent his body out of his soul."

@_manliketimi:

"Can't believe some people thought it was scripted."

@lifeblog31_vlog:

@naija_eyes:

"The comparison with that event and Jet Li movie is 10/10 everything from the beginning to the end is scripted."

@JoyMart14:

"Man said the second punch he wasn’t there, he wasn’t himself anymore."

@Olodo_Tweets:

"Loool it was his ghost that was standing after that first punch."

@akureketical_:

"Joshua sent him to sleep and he needed cpr to recover."

@Itzpelumi:

"And people still called the fight staged."

@iamstretch_:

"AJ knocked his soul out of his body, he got up but was no longer in the ring."

@habiblinz:

"Dem don carry this one go 10mins Comma."

@KumuyiOluw10128:

"I remember fighting someone in my high school also I was told I got taken down thrice but I couldn’t remember only thing I know is that I wasn’t beating like a thief."

@rwg6cdcpjx:

"If you think this wasn’t scripted then you can fall for anything. Watch AJ’s other fights, he doesn’t have it in him to KO Francis."

