Nigerian music producer Samklef has reacted to reports of Davido buying himself a new private jet

Samklef took to social media to dedicate a series of posts about how the jet belongs to Davido’s billionaire father and not the singer

Many social media users reacted to Samklef’s rant about the new jet with a number of them blasting him

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba aka Samklef’s take on Davido’s new private jet is trending online.

Recall that news recently made the rounds of Davido splashing a lot of money to acquire a brand new Bombardier 7500 private jet.

Shortly after, Samklef took to his page to speak about it. The controversial music producer shared a series of posts where he claimed the jet belonged to Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

In one post, Samklef advised Nigerians not to get jealous because of the jet. According to him, it belongs to the music star’s father. He stated that anything the Adeleke patriarch owns also belongs to his son.

Samklef slams Nigerians for thinking Davido bought a jet

In another post, Samklef questioned Nigerians on how they could believe the new jet belonged to Davido. He added that the DMW boss never claimed to buy one but people were spreading fake news.

“Na wa for una o! and una go Dey do from say una go school. My brother davido no post for anywhere say him buy private jet o! Simple sentence una no sabi comprehend. He tweeted: bombardier 7500 tear robber! Next thing all of una start to carry fake news. ”

Samklef claims he owns 777 jets

The music producer did not stop his online rant and went on to claim that he also owns several jets in his seventh heaven.

“I have more than 777 private jets for my 7th heaven. Na toys small thing. Una wey no even make heaven self. My private jet no Dey use fuel.”

Netizens react as Samklef speaks on Davido’s alleged jet

Read what some netizens had to say about Samklef’s reaction to Davido’s alleged new private jet.

Oraspecial:

“Samklef made me understand that human body can grow and leave the brain behind.”

Rich.kinging:

“Don't let someone else success be your own sadness .”

judahadeyemi:

“Davido kukuma didn't tell you guys before that he bought it. And even still, either it's his or not, he remains the 001 .”

davidsame68:

“Davido wey go buy wizkid and burna boy with all Nigerian artists as pet .”

hubertson__:

“Samklef is too dull for someone who produced Don’t Dull ‍♂️.”

Avediamond:

“He is so pained….Why so much h@te from this guy? ”

lalayravo_:

“You guys don’t like to hear the truth. Where Davido wan see $75 million dollar by jet. Person wey dey owe Amaju Pinnick mere 90 million naira .”

Mazistopcryinglol:

“Davido never actually said it for himself.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“I can't hide it anymore , na me swear for samklef ,make una forgive me.”

Domingo_loso:

“This Samklef guy, I think he is going through some serious challenges emotionally.”

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

