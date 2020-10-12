What is the cost of a DNA test in Nigerian hospitals? A comprehensive guide

In most cases, DNA tests are commonly used to determine biological relationships, such as paternity testing to confirm a biological father's identity or sibling testing to establish sibling relationships. But can everyone afford it? Find out here about the cost of a DNA test in Nigerian hospitals.

A test tube with sample for DNA test. Photo: @DNA Testing (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A DNA test is the most reliable and advanced method of determining parenthood. It is also widely used in criminal investigations and forensics to identify individuals or link them to crime scenes through DNA evidence.

How much is the cost of DNA test in Nigeria in 2023

Various types of DNA tests are conducted for diverse purposes, including verifying paternity and detecting alterations in proteins, genes, or chromosomes within the body. The cost of DNA testing in Nigeria varies depending on the specific type of DNA test you require.

The costs can vary significantly in numerous countries, typically falling from $69 to $499. These depend on factors like the clinic and the test's reliability. Below is a breakdown of the different DNA test expenses provided by Paternity Test Nigeria.

DNA test Price Paternity DNA test N170,000 Legal paternity DNA test N250,000 Immigration DNA test N250,000 Pre-Natal DNA test N1,400,000 Full/half sibling DNA test N210,000 Grandparentage DNA test N210,000 Uncle & Aunty DNA test N210,000

What is a DNA test?

A DNA test, also known as a genetic test or DNA analysis, is a scientific examination of an individual's DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) to gather information about their genetic makeup.

What are the types of DNA tests?

Some of the most common types of DNA tests include:

Paternity DNA test: These tests determine biological parentage, often for legal or personal reasons.

These tests determine biological parentage, often for legal or personal reasons. Genetic Health DNA test: These tests examine specific genes or genetic markers associated with health conditions, traits, and carrier status for genetic disorders.

These tests examine specific genes or genetic markers associated with health conditions, traits, and carrier status for genetic disorders. Forensic DNA test: Used in criminal investigations and legal cases to identify individuals or establish connections between DNA evidence and suspects or victims.

Used in criminal investigations and legal cases to identify individuals or establish connections between DNA evidence and suspects or victims. Autosomal DNA test: This test analyzes autosomal DNA, which is inherited from both parents and contains information about a wide range of traits and genetic ancestry.

This test analyzes autosomal DNA, which is inherited from both parents and contains information about a wide range of traits and genetic ancestry. Y-DNA test: It is passed down from father to son, making it useful for tracing direct paternal lineage.

It is passed down from father to son, making it useful for tracing direct paternal lineage. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) test: mtDNA is passed from a mother to all her children but is only passed on by daughters. This type of test can be used to trace maternal ancestry.

A doctor observing through a microscope. Photo: pexels.com, @Edward Jenner

Source: UGC

What is the importance of doing a DNA test?

DNA testing can be important for various reasons, including:

It can help adopted individuals find their biological parents or reunite with long-lost relatives.

It can provide certainty regarding biological parentage, which can be important for legal and personal reasons.

It can reveal an individual's ethnic and geographical origins.

Genetic health tests can provide insights into an individual's risk factors for various diseases and conditions.

It plays a crucial role in criminal investigations by helping to identify suspects, victims, and missing persons.

Where can one take the DNA test in Nigeria?

Popular DNA test centres in Nigeria where you can get your DNA test done include:

Paternity Test Nigeria

Clina-Lancet Laboratories

easyDNA Nigeria

DNA Labs Nigeria

Smart DNA Nigeria

Identi Gene Nigeria

What is the cost of DNA test in Nigeria?

A close-up of a microscope. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

The average cost of a DNA test in Nigeria can range from N210,000 to N1,400,000.

How is a paternity DNA test performed?

The tests are performed by swabbing the insides of the cheeks of both the child and the alleged father. It can be done by a medical professional (in a clinic/lab or at home) or literally anyone.

The swabs containing DNA cells are then sent to a laboratory for processing. After that, the result will come in as soon as the data is processed.

The DNA test cost in Nigeria may vary depending on the type of DNA you want and the clinic facility. Each DNA test serves a unique purpose and provides specific insights into an individual's genetic information.

Legit.ng recently reported about the top 10 acne patches you can use to remove stubborn pimples. These pimple stickers absorb all the fluid from a pimple, leaving your face clear and undamaged. Also, most of them have a fast-healing effect.

Acne patches are now among the surest remedies for pimples. Most of them are developed using safe technologies aimed at minimizing health risks. They are available at reasonable prices and are easy to use.

Source: Legit.ng