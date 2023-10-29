Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mara Chike Benjamin recently welcomed her first child, a boy.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the actress showed off her almost one-month-old son

Maria gushed over her bundle of joy, and the viral video sparked mixed reactions on social media

Popular Nigerian reality star Maria has sparked reactions on social media with a video showing off her son, Leonardo.

The TV host recently became a mum and, on her Instagram page, showed off her almost one-month-old.

Netizens react to video of Maria and her baby Photo credit: @mariachikebanjamin

Source: Instagram

Holding her son, Maria sang for him and couldn't help but gush over Leo when he made cute baby noises.

The excited new mum asked her baby, whom she had just breastfed why he made the baby noises.

Reactions to Maria's video

dlawika400:

"After she don destroy person home, mtchewww."

official_cherishmatur:

"By this time next year I’ll be holding mine in Jesus name."

gift_stunning:

"He is so big for a month old baby."

iamwuliusbaby:

"People are here saying congrats ,awww, this and that,is she not same thing Judy did that we all are crucfying her for it for almost a year now,seems in this social media we chose sin and fav differently,ok naa,anyways he without a sin should cast the first stone."

laurelfabrics_and_collectionz:

"Kids grow so fast,na to carry belle be the Koko,the 9 months journey no easy but once they come out , Omo the rapid growth is something else,see the baby looking like three months baby already."

big_siiis:

"Stolen husband dey sweet oh."

emeessesien:

"Babies make the most adorable sounds."

snlbeautyhub:

"Motherhood is such a beautiful experience, she’s changed."

mz_opara:

"The laughter for me...God bless the baby."

Video of Davido's twins surface

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video confirmed that Davido and his wife Chioma truly welcomed twins in Atlanta.

The singer's billionaire dad made the video and announced that the children would take their first ride in his Bentley.

Chioma beamed with smiles as she held on to her bundles of joy while Davido danced happily beside her.

Source: Legit.ng