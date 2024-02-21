Peruzzi is set to take action against a netizen who edited a tweet claiming Davido cut him off because of his alleged affair with Chioma

The singer, who was not ready to let the viral tweet purported to have been him slip disclosed he would make a scapegoat of the culprit

Peruzzi's series of tweets has since stirred comments from netizens, with many throwing their weights behind him

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, is trending online over his response to a netizen who shared a purported tweet from him.

In the purported tweet that has since gone viral, Peruzzi allegedly claimed that DMW label boss Davido cut him off because of his alleged affair with his wife, Chioma, aka Chef Chi.

Peruzzi vows to deal with netizen over edited tweet. Credit: peruzzi davido

Source: Instagram

The alleged tweet shared by one @belikebaddy read:

“We used to be so close but because you hear say I dey pipe your wife you start to give me attitude. I don leave your circle sha. Ungrateful n*gga like say if no write your songs you for blow.”

belikebaddy, who shared a screenshot of the tweet, wrote in a caption, “You no go fold keh,” insinuating the singer shared the tweet and later took it down.

See the tweet below:

Peruzzi reacts to purported tweet

The viral tweet soon caught Peruzzi's attention as he lashed out at belikebaddy. He wrote: “Your own go bad gaannnnn.”

In another tweet, the singer insinuated purported tweet was edited

“You sabi edit abi? You go edit for me wella. No worry," he wrote.

He, however, vowed to take action against the individual behind the doctored tweet as he wrote:

"The Only Way You Go Graduate Na If Na “Editing & Tweaking” You Study For That School Wey You Dey Go. Better Tell Your Family Say You Don Stain Father White. Cos, YOU NO GO ESCAPE THIS ONE !!!"

Netizens react as Peruzzi responds to viral tweet

See some of the comments below:

mafia3O:

"Make una use one person do example abeg."

TheTifeFab_:

"Abeg make sure you find am, atleast e go reduce the way dem dey move m@d on here."

ophicialrex:

"He is not anonymous, we fit give you he full details no fear."

Peruzzi addresses rumours about him and Chioma

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peruzzi disclosed that, contrary to expectations, the rumours about him having an affair with Chioma did not cause a fight between him and Davido.

He added that if the singer had asked him about it, which he didn't, it would have been a letdown.

Recall that Davido's alleged US girlfriend Anita Brown also said Chioma slept with Peruzzi.

Source: Legit.ng