Fast-rising Nigerian singer Peruzzi made a case over his former music boss Davido's latest flamboyant purchases

The international Afrobeats sensation buzzed the internet with the news of acquiring a private jet

Peruzzi, known for being one of the DMW boss' songwriters, revealed the moments they shared a day before his grand acquisition

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popular as Peruzzi, confronted his former music boss, Davido (Davido Adeleke), over his latest private jet purchase.

Legit.ng revealed on Thursday night, April 04, that the international music icon had announced purchasing a new jet, a Bombardier 7500 rip rubber valued between $68 million and $78 million.

Peruzzi calls Davido out over his new private jet. Credit: @davido, @peruzzi

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi expressed surprise that Davido would fight with him over Igbeaux (Nigerian slang for weed) at night and then spend millions on a private plane the next day.

The songwriter congratulated him and went on to bill him for a new verse he had created for him, charging the artist $500,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"How You Go Follow Me Drag Igbeaux For Night, Next Day You Buy New Jet. Ermmm Congrats @davido. But... That Last Night Verse Is $500k, Thanks & Thanks."

Davido reacts to Peruzzi's call-out

The DMW boss came across Peruzzi's tweet on his timeline and responded by appreciating his ex-singer over the quality moment they had prior to his flamboyant purchase. In the company of his former label mates Mayorkun and Dremo

He wrote:

"Last night was emotional @Peruzzi, @Mayorkun, @Dremodrizzy."

See their conversation below:

Davido's reaction here:

Netizens react to Davido and Peruzzi online drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Dhavidote:

"That guy money long, make am $1M for the verse."

@belikebaddy:

"OBO don reap you ."

@KinqKudos:

"You don write another one for him again? Without you, there will be no Davido."

@daniels_osi:

"Bill my Idolo. He is capable. His money is longer than the River Nile."

@wizkidayoASP:

"You dey try o... Selling your birthright for porridge."

@Klef9ja:

"Na who get birthright dey sell am.. you wey nor know who born you."

Peruzzi shares reasons for leaving Davido's lable

After the sudden death of upcoming singer Mohbad, fans and music lovers took to social media to call out music executives and their former signees, who left without proper clarity.

Legit.ng reported that the late singer had an alleged resolved issue with Naira Marley’s Marlian House, where he was formerly signed, leading to several assaults before his death.

An inquisitive fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the young talents that were under Davido’s DMW, requesting to know why they left the singer, and Peruzzi responded.

Source: Legit.ng