Hours after the alleged leaked gay video of Nigerian influencer Enioluwa made the rounds online, a man came forward to claim it

The young man, identified as Bricks, stunned many with his degree of resemblance to the content creator as he spoke about the viral footage

Speaking further, Bricks gave details about himself and his profession while he took a hot swipe at Nigerians

The Nigerian X space (formerly known as Twitter) went haywire on the night of March 25 after a video of two men having sex leaked.

One of the men in the leaked footage had a similar resemblance to famous Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Lookalike man behind Enioluwa's alleged leaked gay tape speaks. Credit: @discreetinent3, @enioluwaoffficial

Source: Instagram

The bedroom scene went viral on social media, bustling with heated debate about whether the young man was Enioluwa.

People went as far as making allegations about the content creator's effeminate traits.

Enioluwa's lookalike speaks

The young man, identified as Bricks, tackled Nigerians for speculating that one of the men in the leaked bedroom tape was the Nigerian influencer Enioluwa.

He went on to plead with internet users not to tarnish someone else's image and owned up to the viral clip. Brick further revealed that he was an adult film star living in the US.

See his video below:

Reaction's trail Enioluwa lookalike's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vicky_oraj:

"May we not resemble the wrong people."

am_debchi:

"Please ensure that your comments are brief and spellings are correct, so that we the Comment Readers Association can read quickly and move to the next comment. Thank you. love you all."

igbuanabigail__:

"The guy in the video has his ears pierced and Eni doesn’t,which is very obvious. Anyway I pray the publicity turns out well for his brand,all publicity is still publicity ."

@Richeey001:

This one he is defending him like this publicly, is there something they are seriously trying to cover up?

"Do they know each other? Is there a relationship between them? Make we sha know."

@__arike_adey:

"I’m glad he cleared the air. Once again, Nigerians has added to his fame ( if he had any)."

@Ishow_leck:

"A fine man like this just w@ste like that. He enjoy receiving than giving. God should just wipe everyone off abeg."

@kayzywizzzy:

"See as he fine, person no go know say them dey drill am."

