Jasmine Okafor has shared the reason she left her marriage to an American man after nine months

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said her man confessed that he had a vasectomy which would not allow him to get her pregnant

She said that was the deal breaker for her as she felt she was too young not to be able to get pregnant and have a baby

Late Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, has opened up about her crashed marriage to her American husband.

The actress had called it quits with her man after nine months together as husband and wife. She got married to her man at a court wedding with her lover in September 2022.

She granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo where she said that her husband had a vasectomy without telling her about it.

Late Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine speaks on crashed marriage. Photo credit @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Jasmine says the lies was deal-breaker

While speaking with Jideonwo, the actress noted that the lie was a deal breaker for her because she felt that she was too young not to be able to have children.

Jasmine also noted that if her husband had not confessed to her, she would have been living with him. She added that she would have felt the problem was from her.

Recall that Jasmine had earlier noted that she left the marriage because of some lies that she never opened up about then.

Jasmine's ex-husband says she speaks

Legit.ng had reported that Jasmine's former husband had stepped into the drama surrounding his ex-wife and son of Mr. Ibu.

Jasmine had been accused of sleeping with a father's son and that the two of them had embezzled money meant for the actor's treatment.

Jasmine''s former husband noted that it was true that the two were lovers. He expressed fear over his own life and added that if anything happened to him, it was because of Dan Okafor and Jasmine.

Jasmine takes over Mr Ibu's TikTok

Legit.ng had reported that Jasmine was said to have taken over the TikTok page of late Mr Ibu after his unfortunate demise.

The account which had over 1.1million followers was said to have appeared in Jasmine's name a few hours after the news of Mr Ibu's death went viral.

She was accused of deleting all the videos of the actor from the social media app.

Source: Legit.ng