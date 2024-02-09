Popular actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, have raised questions in the minds of fans about their relationship

Just recently, Eni shared photos of his outfit to Veekee James’ traditional wedding, and Priscy was spotted hailing him

Priscy’s reaction to Eni’s photos led fans to believe that there’s more than just friendship between them

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla is back in the news over her relationship with media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Eni and Priscy have always been known to be good friends who hang out together and show each other support, but some netizens seem to think there’s more to it.

Nigerians react to Priscy's comment on Enioluwa's photos from Veekee James' wedding. Photos: @its.priscy, @enioluwaofficial

Just recently, the duo stepped out to celebrity designer Veekee James’ traditional wedding. Eni later took to his social media page to share photos of his outfit.

The young man showed off the style he sewed with his olive green asoebi material and how he accessorised the look. See the snaps below:

Priscilla Ojo was soon found in Eni’s comment section as she showed him love. The 23-year-old referred to Enioluwa as her crown in Yoruba.

Fans react to Priscy Ojo and Eni

Priscilla Ojo’s comment under Eni’s post seemed to be the proof fans had been waiting for about their relationship. Read what some of them had to say below:

___fathiiahh:

“@its.priscy finally .”

Deborah_oisemaye:

“@enioluwaofficial oh wow .”

amasa_abdussalam:

“@its.priscy at last o.”

Mclynchrez:

“finally finally.”

Shaynacares:

“press our neck.”

Ayaba_lizabethy:

“pressure ti wa.”

hermosa.csi:

“@its.priscy gheeeeeen gheeeeen! Official???”

Citydecorng

“Now official...Finally.”

modemzluxury:

“@its.priscy chaiii dey don dey confess Iyawo de owner congratulations .”

leeyahstitches_nd_more:

“@its.priscy Oluwa osheeee oooooGod I talk say this year la hot e be like say we don dey feel another preparation ❤️as e dey hot.”

Modemzluxury:

“Another pressure.”

