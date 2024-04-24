The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has indefinitely suspended an academic staff member for sexual harassment

The lecturer, Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, was found engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a student in his office during school hours

The university announced that a disciplinary panel has already been set up to investigate the matter promptly

The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka has announced the suspension of a lecturer caught engaging in sexual activity with a student.

The school stated that his employment would be on hold pending the conclusion of a disciplinary panel set by the university.

University management promises to penalises any staff found guilty of sexual misconduct

Acting Public Relations Officer Okwun Omeaku made the announcement, stating that the indefinite suspension takes immediate effect.

According to Leadership News, Omeaku emphasised the university's zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, affirming that any offender found guilty will be penalized.

Omeaku said:

“UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a Sexual Harassment Policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students in particular and among our male and female staff."

In the viral video, according to Sahara Reporters, the lecturer was seen wearing just a pair of boxers. Netizens noted that the academic staffer teaches Peace and Conflict, a course under General Studies.

As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the University Management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules, if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel,” Omeaku stated.

