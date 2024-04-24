Top Nigerian talent manager Jude Okoye has turned a milestone age to the joy of his numerous fans

Taking to his Instagram page on April 24, 2024, the public figure announced that he had turned 50

The PSquare brothers and other fans joined in the celebration by sharing their well-wishes for the celebrant

Nigerian talent manager Jude Okoye has turned the new age of 50 to the joy of fans on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the older brother to the PSquare music stars took to his page to share that he turned the milestone age on April 24, 2024.

Fans celebrate Jude Okoye on 50th birthday. Photos: @judeengees

Source: Instagram

Jude Okoye shared a simple photo of himself rocking a Moschino designer shirt and a black hat and in his caption he wrote:

“+ 1 today. Golden Jude. #50jubileeyear ”

See his birthday post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate Jude Okoye

Shortly after Jude Okoye shared the good news of his age on social media, many of his fans and celebrity colleagues took to his comment section to react. A number of them wished him well. Read some of their comments below:

Source: Legit.ng