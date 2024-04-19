Top Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare has lamented about his experience living abroad with his family

The music star’s major complaint was about how he had started doing a lot of house chores leading to him having knife cuts on his hand

The video of the award-winning singer lamenting about living abroad without maids sparked funny comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Paul PSquare Okoye has opened up about doing house chores while living abroad with his family.

The music star recently went live on Instagram to share his experience as he complained bitterly about his new lifestyle.

Fans react as Paul PSquare shares his experience doing house chores while living abroad. Photos: @iamkingrudy

According to Paul Okoye, he has started to do a lot of chores such as washing plates, taking out the trash, mopping the floors, and more. He added that as a result of that, he has many knife cuts on his hands from doing the dishes.

In his words:

“I don wash plate, wash plate, plate wash me. I dey troway trash, i dey sweep, i dey mop, my hand start to dey pain me. Thank God all those groceries I fit dey do them online, how I wan take wash plate online?”

The PSquare star also showed several knife cuts on his hand and explained that even though they had a dishwasher, he didn’t know how to operate it.

The singer also explained how he has also been forced to learn how to cook stew before advising people to stay where they are revered instead of coming abroad where no one pays attention to them.

He said:

“I don learn how to cook stew by force by fire, omo dey where you dey where they know you as king o because if you come here, you’re on your own”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Paul PSquare’s complaints

The video of the music star lamenting about having to do house chores while living abroad triggered funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

lannawallpapers:

“This is the twin married to Lola right? Or is this Ifeoma’s beau?”

Biggest_giftt:

“You never see anything for here no house help ohhh na you go do your things yourself.”

Cynthia.home_utensils:

“U don wash plate tire”

Baofabrics:

“I no sabi use am plus that facial expression .”

tipsy_praize_:

“How many una Dey for d house, wey u wash plate till e wash u.”

Doveedah1:

“See how a man is complaining about doing chores but they’d never appreciate women who do chores, cook, take care of kids , go to work, take care of husband, wash and still perform seggsual intercourse duties at night Kudos to mothers!!!”

pameejsolicitors:

“Ta with that beautiful house why not get a dish washes, even loading self is work.”

ziitah_nita:

“The best coparenting evurrrr”

kemilizzy23:

“He say them get washing machine wey dem dey take wash plate oh but him no sabi use am .”

thekoudounasfamily:

“I get dish washer and I still Dey use hand wash I go study am one day .”

instawitefe:

“At times it has an advantage,when you and your partner work together it increases the bond.”

Onyinyeifu1:

“Oversea will humble you.”

kech_hillz:

“Please be specific Which of the plate did you wash and which plate washed you sir?”

Electrifycraftsworld:

“God.....when will i complain like this? .”

marcellinas.kitchen:

“A whole P square .”

dollymondo:

“That’s to tell we women are trying Kudos to all women.”

