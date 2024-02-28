Joseph Aloba, the father of the late musician Mohbad, vigorously slammed his daughter-in-law, Wumi, over her recent outcry

Wunmi buzzed the internet days ago with strong claims that some group of people are preventing her from speaking more about Mohbad's death

Following that, the grieving father composed an extensive response to the young window and outlined his grievances

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, best known as Mohbad, has come under fire from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba.

Legit.ng previously reported that Wunmi shared snippets into Mohbad's death in an Instagram post, asserting that bullies around her had hindered her from spoiling more about the singer's strange passing.

She also touched on the issue of conducting a DNA test for her son Liam, but asked her father-in-law to get a court order needed to allow him to carry out the paternity test.

Following her recent statement, Joseph Aloba spoke up, accusing the young widow of emotionally blackmailing him in his role as a father. He said it's embarrassing, humiliating, and awful that she's always trying to win over the public.

He further questioned her about the individuals attempting to censor her and challenged her to tell the world all she knew about his son's death.

He brought attention to the fact that she was given the chance to speak during the coroner's inquiry, but she chose not to.

Mr Aloba also alleged that the young widow requested that he do a DNA test to prove that he was indeed the father of the ex-Marlian signee.

The grieving dad further warned that until Wumi speaks up about all she knows about the singer's death, she poses a threat to everyone around her.

See his statement below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's dad's outburst at Wumi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_ekomabasi:

"Classic example of a problematic person, yet no one is challenging him for having them twist the boy’s neck."

eniola__sarah:

"If Wunmi héars Aloba fam!ly in her next l!fe she will pick raceeeee ni cos ahhhhh Kai this is just too much."

xuccessful_xchange:

"Women that cheats and afraid of doing DNA, na them go support her pass."

nenejones_esq:

"Please how much did Mohbad have that his dad wants to kpai on top? His ex-wife said he isn’t Mohbad’s biological dad. He should rest already."

prettymaa_:

"I miss the Days when parents will do spouse background check to know if the family you are marrying is normal. It’s very important to know where you are marrying into. Aside loving your spouse ,you are also marrying that family it’s very necessary that they love you just as they love their child, if they don’t. Dear Ladies don’t marry o."

