A video of Mohbad's father speaking about the late singer's son, Liam, has gone viral on social media

In the short clip, Mohbad's dad revealed Liam was not named by the former Marlian signee but by his wife Wunmi

The singer's father, in the video, disclosed the name he wanted to name his grandson before Mohbad's wife thwarted his plans

The controversies trailing singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death continue to multiply. A video of his dad, Joseph Aloba, insisting on a paternity test for the deceased's son, Liam Light, has gone viral.

In the video, Joseph revealed Liam was not named by Mohbad, but rather by his wife, Wunmi.

Mohbad's dad says he wanted to name Liam 'Victor.' Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The singer's dad, who claimed Liam is a Muslim name, further disclosed that he had wanted to name his grandson Victor, only to find out his plan had been thwarted by Wunmi’s decision to name the young boy Liam.

He further made a statement about Wunmi not handing him Liam's placenta, suggesting she gave it to the boy's real father.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Wunmi recently reacted to a court order about Liam's DNA.

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

zeezeekelani:

"The man said he didn't name the boy. Placenta wasn't given to him. Instead of Nigerians to at least ask educated questions, they're insulting him. I want to know, in yoruba Land, who names a child? Who named Liam? Was it proper? Does culture demand placenta be given to him? Who did Moh and Wunmi give the placenta to? Aside that, my Bible tells me stubbornness is as witchcraft. I'll say no more."

ripplevents:

"What about the video of him telling ojb that his son's name is Liam, he even explained to him the meaning of the name."

simplymorr:

"I just hope if the DNA test comes out positive that Moh is the father of Liam… this man can face the world."

_zantiago:

"Liam is not a Muslim o. Its a British name the full meaning is William so dey short it one of my student here his name is Liam nd her mum told me the full name is William."

Mohbad's wife sings his song

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's wife, Wumi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment as they sang and danced along.

