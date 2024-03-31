Prophet Odumeje Indaboski and singer Flavour seem to have a new collaboration on the way

This comes as Poco Lee shared a video of Indaboski and Flavour in a studio, with the prophet sampling his lyrics

Poco Lee's video has spurred hilarious reactions as many joked about Indaboski and Flavour winning a Grammy with their new jam

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, better known as Indaboski, is set to take the music industry by storm as he seems to be working on a new song with Highlife singer Flavour.

Odumeje, who recently made headlines over a video of him with Flavour, was spotted in a studio with the singer while suggesting they have a new jam together.

Poco Lee shares video of Flavour and Odumeje in a studio. Credit: @odumeje @2niteflavour

The video shared by dancer Poco Lee showed the prophet holding on to the voice recorder as he dropped some lyrics

Flavour was also spotted behind Odumeje vibing to the prophet’s lyrics in the studio

Captioning the video, Pocolee wrote:

"Indaboski about to release all the powers musically Grammy is certain.“

Watch video of Indaboski and Flavour in the studio below:

This is coming days after a man who looked like Odumeje was spotted vibing to Davido's hit song “Away” at a nightclub.

Reactions trail video of Odumeje and Flavour in a studio

Odumeje to release powers to help Nigeria

In another report via Legit.ng Odumeje, aka Indaboski Bahose, was seen in a video talking about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems.

Odumeje shared with Flavour the different types of powers he would unleash to help Nigeria escape its current predicament.

He noted that his fight against inflation would be an epidemic, pandemic, pandemonium and a catastrophe.

