Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania and controversial Nigerian pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje aka Indaboski Bahose, are back in the news over their ‘friendship’.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of the two men meeting and greeting themselves in an interesting way.

Nigerians react to video of Flavour and Odumeje's greeting. Photos: @2niteflavour, @officialindaboskibahose

Source: Instagram

In the clip which was posted on Instagram by @Instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, Flavour and Odumeje were seen walking and having a discussion with each other before they both stopped to exchange an interesting greeting.

The clip showed both men raising their hands and crossing it in front of them before joining the crossed hands with each other.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Odumeje and Flavour’s greeting

The video of Flavour and Odumeje’s interesting greeting sparked a series of reactions from online users. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Nothing to see here, it’s the dabush kabash greeting .”

Mr__temidayo:

“The only pastor that’s funnier than the whole Nigeria skit makers .”

Bjeurphoria:

“That unexpected friendship that is so cool. They look like siblings. Flavor is the one always hyping him ”

Susylicious_diva:

“Odumeje is the best Pastor in this country…he’s better than Femi Lazarus, Adeboye, Apostle Selman and co.”

Koksiewoksie:

“I see a comedian and a musician.”

Bellokreb:

“Flavor don drink ganduse sanitorial.”

Dkokopee:

“Abido Shaking , only for people that can handle the Abido shakers !”

iam_mactiza:

“Say no to Cultism.”

dequezgram:

“Musician and a comedian .”

_may_ade:

“I just need that Citadel right now.”

