A Nigerian lady who lived abroad caused a stir online after sharing a video showcasing her multifaceted professional life

She revealed that she had worked as a nurse, soldier, and track jumper, which sparked curiosity and admiration from viewers

Her evident passion and enthusiasm for her work added to the fascination, as many struggled to comprehend how she managed to excel in such diverse and demanding careers

The lady was excited about her different jobs.

Her evident enthusiasm for her work only added to the fascination, as viewers struggled to comprehend how she had successfully juggled these critical roles, as shown by @xoxo_jenniffer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions below:

Barbara Ngong said:

“This is a definition of multi-tasking. But say na you run like Fine girl tell that.”

EzeugwUconfidence wrote:

“Abeg yoU really need to teach me how you were able to achieve all this, am I still struggling to get my BSC, and e no funny oo.”

Secret93883:

“How are you able to multitask and achieve all this at such a young age.”

Jenn commented:

“It's because I'm young I have this rule where if I make myself just a little bit uncomfortable for 6 months I could be comfortable for 2 years. So I just prioritize the important things.”

Dubem:

“Am here again. you run too? dayummm.”

Valentina:

“Real definition of hard work.”

Eminence:

“How do you manage the whole of them?”

Ebube2000:

“All this work only u how are you doing it.”

Source: Legit.ng