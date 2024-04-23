An NYSC corper in Nigeria was left disappointed after receiving poorly tailored trousers from a camp tailor, an incident that quickly went viral on TikTok

The video showcased the ill-fitting trousers, highlighting the substandard workmanship that led to an uncomfortable fit

In his frustration, the lady sought advice on social media, hoping to find a solution to rectify the tailoring mishap and salvage the garment

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) revealed the disappointing results of the trousers she entrusted to a tailor at a camp shop, a revelation that quickly gained traction on TikTok.

The clip demonstrated the poor craftsmanship, rendering the trousers ill-fitting and unsuitable for wear.

The lady was frustrated about the terrible fit. Photo credit: @mzeedah

Source: TikTok

The corper expressed her dismay and sought advice on possible alterations to improve the fit of the trousers, as shown @mzeedah.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dianabby7 said:

“Try Dey walk fast Snobody is gonna know.”

User8399228383 wrote:

“No one cares. If you iron am wel, e go straight.”

Olawumitobiloba commented:

“I swear this was how I rocked till I finished my nysc program.”

Doyin:

“It has to be sagamu camp, na their way.”

Immanuella:

“Just take it back, he or she will loose everything and sew again. Cos what rubbish . After collecting like 3,500.”

Mozeedah:

“You gettttttttttt but they said na factory made mistake.”

Odogwu Exchange:

“Na your ex?”

C.azuakor art:

“Na style, put am zip.”

Dirah's collection:

“That's the latest style... na you no know what's up.”

Source: Legit.ng