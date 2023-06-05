Controversial street pop artist Portable finally joins the online war raging amongst some of his colleagues Zinoleesky, Seyi Vibez, and Mohbad

The beef between the young street-pop artists had been trending for the last over five as Portable decided to share his thoughts about issue

In a clip posted online, Portable was seen shading one of his colleagues who recently acquired a new whip noting that he was doing it to oppress, whereas the singer's parents are suffering

Popular controversial Afro-street pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has sparked reactions online with comments he made in a trending clip shared on his page.

Portable, who had kept himself away from the raging online beef between his colleagues, Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez, has joined the fray as he shares his thoughts about the fight.

Controversial singer Portable trends for trolling his colleague, Zinoleesky, after he recently acquired a Lamborghini Aventador. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@zinoleesky/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

In a clip making the rounds online, Portable fired some shades at his colleague Zinoleesky, who recently acquired a Lamborghini Aventador.

Zazu, in his shade video, slammed Zino, alleging that he has used all his money to buy a car he doesn't particularly need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While also noting that instead of the 'Many Road' crooner taking care of his parents, he was busy wasting money on frivolous things.

Watch Portable's clip as he shades Zinoleesky below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's clip shading Zinoleesky after he acquired a new car

@ysurf_exchange:

"No put mouth for Wetin no concern you oo my bro make you no loose fan base."

@spakodav:

"But you just bought Gwagon ? All I see here is envy, you bought Gwagon so why won’t another buy his own choice of car? This is totally not necessary."

@sirdollar:

"The song and the message make sense make we no lie abeg…"

@mikkytorino:

"This portable is one of the most responsible Nigerian musician."

@justina_jfada:

"Decoder associates abeg tell us who get dis shade."

@michelle_jessy7:

"We all know it’s not in portable position to put mouth for zino and Seyi matter cus I no no wetin concern Am oo anyways sha when lilsmart don dey enter zino anyhow why him self no go put mouth."

@eli.odion:

"I don't want to believe he's shading Davido thought they're paddy."

@anita_chukwuu:

"Portable has been trending since last year he no dey rest?"

@saudi_raul_:

"Okay so if they help their family make they come Instagram and post say I don help my family oooo Dey play stay there , him wey buy G wagon who ask am if he help him family."

@uricdey4u:

"Everywhere don scatter portable don join group chat."

@hairtools_byoa:

"Small fight for tiktok oga don drop single."

Portable bashes Rexxie over his song with Wizkid, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Afro-pop singer, Portable recently sparked reactions online after a trending clip of him mocking his colleague, Rexxie, went viral.

In the viral clip, the Zazu crooner trolled Rexxie for using a similar line to one of his most famous lines.

Portable then noted that being a singer is no joke, and if Rexxie can't sing, he should stay in his lane as a producer or pray.

Source: Legit.ng