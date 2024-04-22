Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently stepped out to address the women in her politician husband Ned Nwoko’s constituency

A series and photos and videos from the meeting were posted online and it showed how the elderly women received the young actress

A number of netizens gushed over Regina’s poise as she addressed the crowd and got them to pay attention to her words

Top Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caused a stir on social media after she was captured addressing a group of elderly women in her husband Ned Nwoko’s constituency.

Recall that the billionaire politician won the senatorial election to represent Delta North District in 2023.

Fans react as Regina Daniels addresses women leaders in Delta state. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Following his big win, his young wife Regina has made herself instrumental in promoting his office by having ties and relating with the people in the community.

Just recently, Regina was seen speaking at a meeting with the elderly women leaders in their constituency. In a series of photos and videos that were posted on her Instagram page, Regina rocked a red ankara maxi dress with a matching headgear.

Her mother, Rita Daniels, was also spotted standing beside her and looking on proudly as her daughter spoke to the women leaders.

Regina accompanied the snaps with a caption explaining the reason for the meeting. According to her, it was to assure the women leaders that they are not neglected because Ned Nwoko is a man of his words.

She wrote:

“We hosted women leaders from our nine local governments in Delta state to further appreciate their resilience towards our emergence. Also, to assure them of not being neglected Because our senator is a man that fully understands the plight of women.”

See Regina’s post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels addresses women leaders in Delta state

The video of Regina Daniels having a meeting with the Delta women leaders as well as the way they received her got many netizens talking. Some of them also pointed out the young actress’ mother, Rita’s obvious pride in her daughter at the meeting.

Read some of their comments below:

ogbeide_r:

“Proud mother see how she kept staring at her in admiration.”

Patricia_ekeke:

“I can see the pad in mamas shoulder you really made mama proud .”

chika_.nna:

“Forget it, Regina don stand solid.”

oghos_bege:

“Rich man wife no know wetin God do for her.”

Ujunwa_001:

“Very beautiful ❤❤do u see how this man always smile ???”

gc_lookscosmetics:

“Loves how she Carries herself ”

Default.culture:

“Embracing her role beautifully.”

amyk_nancy:

“The fact that her mom is always beside her, sweets me most, the confidence and protection is .”

nigeriatotheworld1:

“Absolutely love what you're doing in your position keep advocating for women .”

Charity_williamx:

“Na u sabi this lifestyle nneamaka.”

Jopet_fabricshub:

“One good thing oga Ned has done for Gina is showing her how Nigerian politics works. I'm very sure Gina is eyeing the Senate in the nearest future.”

peaceotito:

“The level of your maturity gives me joy. Not everyone has it but few, it's a gift though. But many will not understand.”

Prettypricyposh:

“So cute and I love how she comfortably spoke to the women.”

Regina Daniels mourns Jnr Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels recently shared a post on her social media page that had people talking online.

The movie star and her mum were one of the few Nollywood celebrities and Junior Pope's colleagues who were at the hospital where the late actor was admitted before his untimely demise.

After nearly four days, Junior Pope's death went viral, and his colleague Regina Daniel finally mourned him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng