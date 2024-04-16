Regina Daniels has reacted after her co-wife, Laila posted a video she made with their husband as they were going out together

The mother of two took to the comment section of the video to react as she hailed her husband and his wife

Her fans who were happy about her comment praised the actress for not being jealous of her co-wife

Regina Daniels has warmed the hearts of her fans after she reacted to a romantic post her co-wife, Laila Charani made with their husband, Ned Nwoko, while they were both going out.

The politician who won an election last year was seen in the recording made by Laila as he was busy with busy driving as them out to a function.

Taking to the comment section, Daniels hailed the two of them and wrote "couple's goals".

Laila enjoys herself on the trip

In the short clip, Laila Charani was seen enjoying herself as a smile was written on her face while she was recording what was happening in the car.

A girl was sitting at the back of the car looking uninterested in what her mother was doing with her camera.

Though they are married to the same husband, Daniels has often celebrated her senior wife at every given opportunity. She was at her birthday which took place in January and she participated in the trending challenge.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Regina Daniels wrote in her co-wife's post. Here are some of the comments below:

Regina Daniels and Laila mark husband's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Daniels and her senior wife were excited that their husband clocked 63 last year.

They both staged a lovely dinner for the politician on his special day.

The video of the simple family dinner with their children raised interesting questions and comments from their fans.

