After spending hours with him at the hospital, Nollywood actress Regina Daniel finally summoned the courage to mourn the passing of her senior colleague, Junior Pope

The billionaire's wife, in a post shared on her social media page called Junior Pope, "Bros Jay" before going ahead to shower the late actor eulogies

In her post, Regina Daniels described Junior Pope as someone who filled the world with love and support for his loved ones.

Nollywood actress and billionaire's wife Regina Daniels recently shared a post on her social media page that has got people talking online.

The movie star and her mum were one of the few Nollywood celebrities and Junior Pope's colleagues who were at the hospital where the late actor was admitted before his untimely demise.

It was reported that Regina and her mum Rita spent the night at the hospital with the body of Junior Pope before he finally gave up the ghost.

Days after Pope's passing, Regina Daniels mourns

After nearly four days, Junior Pope's death went viral, and his colleague Regina Daniel finally mourned him.

It seemed like the actress couldn't find the strength to have done it earlier as she went AWOL on social media.

Regina Daniels hailed the late actor in a new post on her page, describing him with sweet words coated with love.

See Regina Daniels' post mourning Junior Pope below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Regina Daniels post:

@iam_meldysly:

"Rest In Power, JP... Till those behind your early departure... Torment them till they now.. May Heaven accept your gentle soul."

@prettytall__girl:

"I remember how he is always in your comment section."

@cassynze_:

"Adopt his children n help them if u can God bless u."

@cacosahair:

"I have checked your posts and can't find his comment. It's beginning to sound real. He always drops his comments as Gina."

@realjoshblaze:

"You are a true friend Regina. God bless you and your mum. Rip to junior pope. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@sharliesherryb:

"So he's really deaddd. Omg I've been failing to digest it's so sad."

@ujunwa_001:

"The last video make me cry na so we beg him to stay with us."

@ninnyokoro:

"I miss him always commenting “GINA” on your wall."

@bensonokonkwo:

"May God comfort his wife it’s a great loss."

@lindacharles:

"Awww it is well Regina the most matured being goes to Regina Daniel, u see she took her time to absorb the pain b4 posting it here … but high service celebrity done rush post since day1."

