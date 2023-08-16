Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ mother, has once again expressed her pride in her daughter

Just recently, Regina partied with many Nigerian billionaires as she attended the wedding of Indimi’s daughter

Rita Daniels took to the comment section to express her love for her daughter and said her upbringing was apparent

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again earned the admiration of her mother, Rita Daniels, who took to social media to praise her.

It all started when Regina shared a lovely video online after she attended the wedding of Nigerian billionaire Indimi’s daughter.

In the video, the young actress was seen mingling with a number of high-flying Nigerians and was also seen dancing with the bride and her mother.

Regina Daniels' mum praises daughter as she parties with Nigerian billionaires. Photos: @rita.daniels06, @regina.daniels

The video sparked a series of interesting reactions, including one from Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, who spoke about how proud she was.

According to Rita, she loves the woman Regina has become, and her background is speaking volumes. In her words:

“My pride I love the woman you’ve become. Your background is speaking volumes. UGEGBE ANIOMA and Ambassador of THE DANIELS DYNASTY. keep keeping your head cool. God Bless you my dear Child.”

See Regina's video below:

Netizens react to Regina’s mother’s comment

Rita Daniels’ comment where she gushed over her daughter also raised reactions from other netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

priscy_fav:

“You raised a jewel .”

adaanyansi:

“You are a true Mom ❤️.”

_perpzy:

“Proud mom moment ❤️☺️.”

mrthailand_:

“You are a very good mother with too much Grace and understanding .”

samiraabdulai02:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️u raise a queen .”

realice_queen:

“God bless your soul ma’am.”

ifeoma.chocolate:

“Best mother ever ❤️❤️❤️.”

queenshatia1:

“I am as proud as proud itself of you...You surely aspire me a lot..that in all adversity as a single mum I can help my kids to be the best version of me.....”

chinwabs:

“Proud mum of a blessed child.”

priscillamantey:

“lol these same people came to condemn her. When she gave her daughter out for marriage. Hmm African people...lol.”

Odumeje visits Regina Daniels and her mum

Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, entertained fans with their interaction with popular pastor and singer, Odumeje, Legit.ng reported.

The Indabosky pastor was seen displaying his theatrics as he entertained Regina, her co-wife, Laila, and her mother, Rita, as well as other people in the household.

Odumeje had someone present who was singing his praises in Igbo, and the preacher was also seen raining cash on Regina’s mother.

