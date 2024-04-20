Nigerian singer Vic O recently created a stir online with a shocking announcement he made on his social media page

In the viral clip, Vic O announced that he is set to quit music and take up a new trade because Nigerians don't deserve him

Vic O lamented in the trending video that he deserves to be treated better for his contribution to the music industry

A Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Victor Ncha Odu, aka Vic O, recently stirred emotions after he went on his social media page to make a shocking announcement about his music career.

Vic O revealed his plan to quit music in a trending clip he shared on his Instagram page.

He noted in his announcement that he was walking away from music forever and was set to embark on a new and more rewarding adventure.

In his post, Vic O noted that Nigerians don't deserve him after years of him going to far lengths to entertain them.

Vic O begs for money online

In his announcement, the failed rapper and singer noted that after spending nearly eight years in the music industry, none of his fans have ever gifted him money like they do to other artists.

In the caption of his announcement, he posted his account number, asking Nigerians to support him financially as he embarks on a new journey.

This is not the first time Vic O would create a stir online. Legit.ng recalls reporting when the singer declared that he was bankrupt.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Vic O's announcement

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Vic O's announcement:

@jin_scott_kz:

"Don't quit bro, because once you believe you can never achieve,one love brother."

@ymanuel2014:

"Go back to Italy n continue music set up ur streaming method properly n and you media platform like YouTube facebook and monetize them boom."

@dhray_blvck:

"Music Messiah. Please don’t Quit."

@tiffaniekim:

"Every week you always come up with a pity strategy guy do something else."

@showy_sleem:

"If you don’t believe in yourself, who will believe for you? Nobody mehn."

@apeke_gold:

"Shengbo werey SET Awon Whitemoney."

@j_babz1:

"Even when Tunde realize say jingu bell bell no work, he quit music. Who are we to judge you a whole Afro beat legend Vico."

@tufab:

"This is actually sad. Cause this guy was really talented. But na Akpi keee him career. Imagine make Speedy kee person career after face off . Chooiii."

Vic O questions God after losing his parents

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Vic O went online to lament about the passing of his mum and dad within the space of three months.

In a viral clip, he cried, begging God to return his mum to him and not make him an orphan. He lamented about the passing of his father some months earlier.

