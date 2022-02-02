Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy in a recent Twitter post pointed out how Rihanna has gotten pregnant and she, on the other hand, is still single

Controversial music star Vic O didn’t leave anything to chance as he quickly made a pass at the billionaire daughter

Vic O filmed a video response to DJ Cuppy and explained that she should consider a relationship with him

Controversial music star Vic O has joined several Nigerian men who have made attempts to date billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Just recently, Cuppy took to her Twitter page in reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy news. The DJ pointed out how she’s still single while the international pop star is already on her way to becoming a mother.

Singer Vic O shoots his shot at DJ Cuppy in video. Photo: @cuppymusic/@vico_vno

Source: Instagram

See her tweet below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Vic o shoots his shot

Vic O didn’t let Cuppy’s post go cold before he took his chance and publicly made a pass at the celebrity DJ.

The singer in a video shared on Twitter highlighted some of his special features as he pleaded with Cuppy to consider dating him.

He promised to treat her well if she ever decides to be his girl. Sharing the video, he wrote:

"Short note to you my queen to be. @cuppymusic. I'm very much available for you babe....... You Gon' love ma style...I'm a cool dude you know. You know I've been in love with ya for a long time... And if we've met ber now I will have proposed to you without wasting time..."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

@DanielIkproro said:

"See face like don't you like my lips Mouth, like father like son. So b'cos Rihanna has taken in and so what? U wan give madam cuppy belle? Babe distributor."

@_korlar said:

"God forbid Cuppy marrying someone that calls babe as bebe..."

@bowyoade said:

"Help the guy nau......u no like him LIPS?u no like him COLOUR?u gotta give him 100% for CONFIDENCE sha!"

@iamteerobot said:

"You must be Speed Darlington Immediate Broda, dis look alike is crazy, even wit accent and big nose."

DJ Cuppy, Kiddwaya discuss pressure on ladies' looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy and her celebrity friend, Kiddwaya talked about how ladies do a lot to look good for guys.

The DJ revealed how a guy made a funny comment about her low cut hairstyle and she felt insecure about his remarks.

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya advised ladies not to fall for peer pressure concerning their looks and Nigerians reacted to their interaction.

Source: Legit.ng