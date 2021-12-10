It is not a good time for rapper Vic O who is mourning his parents who died 3 months apart from each other

The rapper took his lamentation to God as he cried about how life was being unfair to him in the difficult period

He asked God some questions as he nagged in a video that surfaced online, and Nigerians have sent condolence messages to him

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu better known as Vic O is bereaved after losing both parents in the space of 3 months.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to lament the ugly situation as he mourns his dear mother who passed on recently.

Rapper Vic O mourns parents who died 3 months apart. Credit: @vico_vno

Source: Instagram

According to Vic O, he lost his father in September this year, and his mother has gone to meet her husband in heaven. He wrote:

"I lost my Dad last September this year and now I lost my Sweet Mom again?"

He further questioned God on why death is so wicked to him and why it is so unfair on his side.

Vic O finally pleaded that his mother should return back to life.

Watch the sobbing video below:

Condolence messages pour in

A number of Vic O fans and celebrity friends have sent their condolences to him and his family in this difficult time.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Illblissgoretti:

"So sorry Bro. Take heart."

Nikkilaoye:

"So sorry dear. God will continue to comfort you. Praying for you and your family."

Theonlychigul:

"So so sorry bro."

Henzaclothing:

"Take heart bro....May her soul rest in peace."

Rexokennels:

"It is well bro....my sincere condolences."

King_rex._:

"Take heart brodie, sorry for ur loss."

Namangblackie:

"Hardluck VicO. God knows best. Stay strong fam."

