Global site navigation

Local editions

Why Is Life So Unfriendly to Me: Rapper Vic O Questions God After Losing Both Parents in the Space of 3 Months
Music

Why Is Life So Unfriendly to Me: Rapper Vic O Questions God After Losing Both Parents in the Space of 3 Months

by  Yinka Obey
  • It is not a good time for rapper Vic O who is mourning his parents who died 3 months apart from each other
  • The rapper took his lamentation to God as he cried about how life was being unfair to him in the difficult period
  • He asked God some questions as he nagged in a video that surfaced online, and Nigerians have sent condolence messages to him

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu better known as Vic O is bereaved after losing both parents in the space of 3 months.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to lament the ugly situation as he mourns his dear mother who passed on recently.

Vic O
Rapper Vic O mourns parents who died 3 months apart. Credit: @vico_vno
Source: Instagram

According to Vic O, he lost his father in September this year, and his mother has gone to meet her husband in heaven. He wrote:

Read also

MC Oluomo's son sends send strong reply to those calling his father a tout as his siblings graduate in US

"I lost my Dad last September this year and now I lost my Sweet Mom again?"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further questioned God on why death is so wicked to him and why it is so unfair on his side.

Vic O finally pleaded that his mother should return back to life.

Watch the sobbing video below:

Condolence messages pour in

A number of Vic O fans and celebrity friends have sent their condolences to him and his family in this difficult time.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Illblissgoretti:

"So sorry Bro. Take heart."

Nikkilaoye:

"So sorry dear. God will continue to comfort you. Praying for you and your family."

Theonlychigul:

"So so sorry bro."

Henzaclothing:

"Take heart bro....May her soul rest in peace."

Rexokennels:

"It is well bro....my sincere condolences."

Read also

God of Shiloh: BBNaija star prays for girlfriend, promises not to cheat, Nigerians express mixed reactions

King_rex._:

"Take heart brodie, sorry for ur loss."

Namangblackie:

"Hardluck VicO. God knows best. Stay strong fam."

Vic O laments bitterly as he loses dad

Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper Vic O mourned the death of his supportive father on social media.

The young rapper lamented bitterly about how he was down financially and death still took away his beloved father.

Vic O expressed how shattered and heartbroken he was about the incident, he also said that he spoke to his father hours before his death.

Source: Legit Nigeria

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel