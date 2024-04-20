Afrobeats superstar Davido recently stirred emotions online with a comment he posted on his social media page

In the viral post, Davido noted how scared he was after some of his fans threatened to remove him as the president of 30BG Geng

The threat from the singer's fans came in response to an earlier tweet where the OBO declared that if the snippets of his songs leaked online, he would never release the whole track

Afrobeats star Davido reacts to impeachment threats to remove him as President of 30GB Geng. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reacted to one of the threats made by a netizen who said he would instigate plans for the singer to be impeached as the president of the 30BG Geng.

The netizen's comment was a reaction to Davido's tweets about controlling how things about him, his family, and his music leaked online.

Davido gives an update about leaks

The Nigerian singer earlier today, on April 20, 2024, dropped a post online on how he intends to deal with snippet leaks of his unreleased songs.

OBO said:

"If you hear a snippet .. It is never coming out."

See Davido's reaction to impeachment threats:

Netizens react to Davido's comment

Here are some of the comments that Davido's comment:

@JiimmySZN:

"Rest for once no be everything you go dey comment on. Try be like your oga Wizkid."

@CityBoyyxxx:

"Unrelated but who even chooses a name as “Logos Olori” in 2024."

@DjLucianovibe:

"Talk to me boss what’s happening."

@UglyManpolo:

"Think say na play play. Dey play."

@Cecellia_xo:

"Beg us o and do the needful."

@kuditwts:

"Dem no fit dethrone you i dey your bacc but drop tha shi:

@nonsoo_:

"Kelly why you dey threaten idolo you dey mad?"

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The celebrity chef will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss promised to celebrate the occasion in style because Chioma is a great woman.

Source: Legit.ng