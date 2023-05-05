Top Nigerian singer Davido recently recounted how he signed on his new female artiste, Morravey

Davido explained that he found her through TikTok after coming across a video of her singing

The DMW boss also shared the funny way her mother reacted after he put a call through to ask why she didn’t want her child to do music

Much loved Nigerian singer Davido has once again got fans praising him after he shared the funny story of how he signed his new female artiste, Morravey.

Recall that after Davido’s social media comeback, he unveiled two new artistes under his label, Morravey and Logos Olori.

In a video interview making the rounds online, Davido revealed that he actually discovered his female artiste, Morravey, on TikTok.

Fans laugh hard as Davido shares the funny way Morravey's mother reacted to the news of him signing her. Photos: @morravey

Source: Instagram

According to him, he happened to be scrolling through the site one midnight when he came across a video of someone singing a cover to a song but the person was not showing in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He then proceeded to search through the comments to see if someone would mention her name and he eventually found her.

He said:

“I signed all my artists in weird ways. With the girl, I was on TikTok in the middle of the night, like 3am. I woke up and was on TikTok then I came across where she did a cover to a song but in the video, she was not in the video, she was just singing. So I’m like ‘whose voice is that?’ So I went to the comments and I saw somebody who asked ‘whose voice is this?’ and I clicked under that comment and I found her and I DM’d her.”

She wasn’t replying my message

Speaking further during the interview, Davido noted that after he sent Morravey a DM, she did not respond to his message, perhaps because she was shocked. When she eventually replied, she asked if she could call him.

He said:

“She’s 20 years old and she doesn’t stay in Lagos. She stays outside Lagos like in the outskirts. I DM’d her and she wasn’t even replying me because she was shocked, she was thinking maybe someone was trying to kidnap her. I DM’d her and said:

‘Yo your voice is amazing, I wanna make you a star, I don’t even know why I’m writing you this but I just believe.’

“And then she was like ‘Can I call you to know if this is real?’ and I said ‘yes, send me your number and I Facetimed her.”

Morravey’s mum didn’t want her to do music - Davido shares signee’s mother’s reaction to the news

Davido also explained that Morravey had a similar story to his with a family that did not want her to do music. According to him, the young girl left home because her mum was against her pursuing music.

The DMW boss noted that when Morravey finally came to Lagos after a week, he asked about her parents because she was so young to have come alone. Morravey then asked if to put a call through to her mother which he did.

He said:

“Crazy story just like mine, her mum did not want her to do music so she left the house. After like a week when she came to Lagos, I’m like ‘Yo where your parents at? Because she’s 20 years old, a little girl. She asked if I could speak to her mum.”

In the viral interview, Davido went ahead to share the funny way Morravey’s mother reacted to getting a call from him. According to him, he asked her why she didn’t want her child to do music and the woman was quick to deny it in a funny way.

“I called her mum and I’m like ‘Good morning ma’am this is Davido’ and she started shouting ‘Ahhhh God has done it for me’ and I’m like ‘Ma, Mo said you didn’t want her to do music’ and she said ‘It’s a lie’”, he said.

Davido added that he made sure to set up her family and also assured them that their daughter was in good hands and he was going to make her a star.

“So I set the family up, told them I will take care of her (Morravey) and make her a star”, he said.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react to funny story of how Davido signed Morravey

A number of social media users were amused by the story and the way Davido shared it. Read some of their comments below:

____osho____steam:

“This man !!! See Osun boy accent . Love you so much ”

itata_9:

“Amazing story. Have heard him tell it in like 3 different interviews, and it never gets old.”

eze50.50:

“My head one burst”

khrisblac._:

“Never give up ”

__mr_white:

“Moral lesson ALWAYS post your work, you might not know who's gonna come find you.”

Davido's new signee Morravey sparks reactions after her unveiling

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Davido unveiled his new female artiste, Morravey, a snippet of her track on Davido's album was shared by popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, showing her off in her element.

The video sparked reactions, with netizens expressing different opinions, especially about her sound and voice.

Some of them noted that while she could sing, she also seemed shy.

Source: Legit.ng