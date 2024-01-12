Mavin boss Don Jazzy has recounted how he thought Davido was going to be the next big producer after him

The ace music producer applauded the DMW star's passion for music despite his wealthy background

Davido, in reaction to Don Jazzy's comment, liked the video shared on Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page

Nigerian ace music producer and Mavin record label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has recounted his first meeting with music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke 'Davido.'

While speaking on the Zero Condition podcast, Don Jazzy revealed he has always supported Davido from way back to when the Mavin boss was a member of the defunct Mo'Hits label.

Don Jazzy says Davido has passion for music. Credit: @davido @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Baba, as fans also call him, revealed he thought the DMW label was going to be the next big music producer after him.

He said:

“When I heard Back When, I thought Davido was going to be the next me because he sang and produced the song.”

Don Jazzy, who expressed displeasure over an OAP who compared Ayra Starr to Tiwa Savage, in another clip, spoke about Davido's passion for music despite coming from a wealthy family.

"Go to Davido's page he has passion for music, especially if he stops today, he is still going to fly a private jet," Don Jazzy said.

Davido reacts to Don Jazzy's comment

In a reaction to the video shared on popular blogger Tunde Ednut's page, the Unavailable crooner liked Don Jazzy's comments.

See a screenshot of Davido's reaction below:

Screenshot of Davido's reaction. Credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

People react to Don Jazzy's comment about Davido

See the reactions below:

duloiamofficial:

"Always love Don he gives honour, respect n flowers."

timmy_chase01:

"When Una want Gree say Davido na the Best ??"

wizzynation_:

"Davido is only music artist that always find any means to put smile on his fanc face ...blev it or leave it."

iam_state_boi:

"Davido dey live him normal life and it appears like oppression to most."

Source: Legit.ng