Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke left many bothered online following her recent condition

The reality star shared a video of herself in a bikini on a night yacht cruise with friends while holding a bottle of Azul

A few hours after that, she uploaded another footage of herself on a hospital bed taking a drip as netizens weighed in on the situation

Big Brother Naija superstar Mercy Eke, is currently in the hospital barely hours after partying with her friends on a yacht.

The "Pepper Dem Gang" winner released a video of herself in the hospital.

Mercy Eke lands hospital bed after yacht party. Credit: @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She advised her fans against spending time and energy on negative emotions such as anger, regrets, worries, and holding grudges, as these feelings detract from experiencing happiness and fulfilment.

Mercy added that she would never have expected to be in a hospital less than 24 hours after being seen outside.

She admitted to having conflicting thoughts about what could have been the worst-case scenario. Expressing gratitude to her creator, she thanked Him for His loving generosity, noting how life is unpredictable and how excellent health is underestimated.

See the videos below:

Reactions trail Mercy Eke on a hospital bed

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_princessgold:

"Dem dn give lambo Azubike drink instead of Azul."

slimveetah:

""Life is too short" as how? Do we even know when to use quotes?"

boyy_alon.e:

"Na only rich people fake alcohol dey affect."

tricia.s.m:

Taking too much alcohol is poisonous in your body."

_heisvictor:

"Hope she wasn't poisoned. Some friends are frienemies o."

nkem.frances:

"Y'all still have mind to enter boat/ship so quickly when I'm still traumatised? Get well soon."

gellaberry:

"Mercy eke biko let me warn you now ,let me not here something happend to you because I will not forgive you oh ,better get up from that hospital and remain beautiful the way you are oh."

izzy_melanin:

"Sometimes your body is tired of taking alcohol but as ear deaf nobody they listen, in anything you do listen to your body."

