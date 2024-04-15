Renowned Nigerian singer Davido took netizens on another ride following the headlines he made recently

Recall that the singer has been in the news since Sunday night, April 14, after an American lady shared clips of their private moments

The Timeless hitmaker responded in a way that did not please his fans, spurring another round of criticism

Highly celebrated Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has broken his silence amid the recent cheating scandals surrounding his name.

An American US model identified as Nativepink first shared a loved-up picture of herself and the DMW boss in the restroom.

Davido breaks silence amid allegations. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The viral photograph captured Davido hugging the curvy woman from behind and kissing her forehead.

A few seconds after that, a friend of nativepink released a bedroom video of the Timeless hitmaker kneeling, begging the model for some moment.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In reaction to the barrage of attacks hurled at her, Pinknative revealed that Davido never told her he was married.

The singer, who has been planning his US concert and wife’s 29th birthday party, took to his X account to discuss his recent appearance on a radio show and his anticipation for his forthcoming event.

He wrote:

“Breakfast club today! Tune in NYC! #thegarden in 2 days!!”

See his post below:

Netzines camp on Davido’s tweet

Internet users were displeased that the singer chose not to address the pressing issue at hand despite the viral clips.

See the reactions below:

@honest30bgfan_:

"Davido we give you 24 hours to apologize for disgracing we the 30bg or we delete your music and cancel you."

@KinqKudos:

"But, Baddest, abeg wetin dey make you cry for that video?"

@chinweke1:

"Man is just focused on his craft, no distractions."

@untouchablecmdy:

"Davidooooo ignore those noise makers.... You're the best. Nobody fit stop you."

@BlessingGives:

Them day you dey knack around na true ??

@Executiv_e:

"You beg abi you no beg."

@BlessingGives:

"I speak for everyone when I say we cancel DAVIDO."

Anita Brown blows hot after Davido’s leaked video

The Nigerian star's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, attacked the singer following the recent allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

In her lengthy rant, Anita claimed that many people in the US were unaware that the singer was married.

She asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, Davido was not well-known in the United States. She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

Source: Legit.ng