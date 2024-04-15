Mohammed Abbas, the fashion designer of a popular cross-dresser and socialite Bobrisky, jumped on the Establish challenge

In a video, he shared his journey of how he started as a local tailor making outfits that were less classy

He noted that he used to be the best even when he was in his growing stage, and he is still the best

Mohammed Abbas Ossu, the fashion designer of a popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, has shared his career transformation as he jumped on the Establish challenge.

Bobrisky's stylist Mohammed Abbas joins the Establish challenge. Image credit: @abbaswoman.ng

Source: Instagram

In a video, he showed how he started making low-budget clothes in 2015/2016. When he switched to his latest works, the growth process got him accolades from netizens as they were wowed by how much he had developed himself.

Abbas showed some moments with Bobrisky, who was recently sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky showed excitement at Abbas' works and he was praised for the excellent outfits he designed for him.

Abbas captioned his video on his Instagram page:

"#establishment INDEED! I have a little story to tell but I’ll keep it for my YouTube channel. But watch till the end sha. 2015/16 till date. Throwback of @abbaswoman.ng. Mind you, then I was the best and now to many,, I’m still the best. Consistency never gives birth to baastard. The last part with @bobrisky222 chai."

See the video of Abbas' "Establish challenge below:

Reactions to Abbas' "Establish" challenge

Several social media users have responded to the Establish challenge. See some of their comments below:

@ventaclassicempire:

"Please, how did you go about this transformation, especially with the client base? Omo, it’s not beans to get clients that are willing to pay."

@chizzyrich4:

"Finally see the winner of this challenge."

@mhiz_jay313:

"You went from Obioma to luxury fashion designer. Thank God for growth."

@3030events.ng:

"Uncle you’re the real Esther biko."

@agbonsgl:

"Seriously Abbas, we need to find who teach you work then."

@honeytrendsclothing:

"You just gave the biggest inspiration."

@glam_stitches:

"Abeg, make I go buy water com, my eye dey pain me."

@_reemah_couture_:

"Congratulations. I’ll get there soon insha Allah."

