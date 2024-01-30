Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has continued to show love for her Moroccan co-wife, Laila

Laila recently turned a new age and Regina joined guests to jump on a viral social media challenge at her birthday party

During the challenge, the young actress made it clear that she was not the celebrant and explained her role in the celebrant’s life

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels attended her senior wife Laila Charani’s birthday party and participated in a trending social media challenge.

Laila turned a new age on January 29, 2024, and a birthday dinner was organized to mark the special occasion.

Fans react as Regina Daniels plays game at co-wife Laila's birthday party. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina who was in attendance with other friends of the family and well-wishers, made sure to join in of the fun of the party.

During the party, the women in attendance decided to do the trending ‘I am not the bride’ social media challenge and they repurposed it to fit the occasion.

All the women lined up to say they were not the celebrant while explaining who they were to Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife.

It soon got to Regina Daniels’ turn, and the actress said that even though she was not the celebrant, she was the celebrant’s wifey and friend.

The movie star shared the fun video on her Instagram page alongside other snaps of herself from the birthday dinner venue.

See her post below:

Fans react as Regina Daniels’ plays game at Laila’s birthday party

The video of Regina Daniels’ doing the viral I am not the bride challenge at her co-wife’s birthday party drew the attention of Nigerians online who shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Everybody saying just have money! No, not every woman will agree to be marry into polygamy no matter how rich you are! It’s just CHOICE!”

freeskin_remedies:

“Pa Ned is an icon in the polygamy industry. It takes more than money to coordinate a polygamous home. Many billionaires can’t pull this.”

Midecupoftee:

“when money dey, fight no fit dey.”

chef_ivyjones1:

“Money has a way of settling things!!”

naijasinglemoms:

“You are not the celebrant but the celebrant co wife .”

san_delle:

“❤️❤️wholesome.”

fabricsbyaduke:

“Love wins.”

chijiokecindy':

“Judy after watching this video will be like …… but why is my own different .”

Mz_nifa:

“Your maturity is second to none Gina ❤️.”

Thearabianspalekki:

“Celebrant’s wifey slash what??? Gina is a such a free spirited babe. Btw you’re looking absolutely gorgeous .”

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, married young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

Source: Legit.ng