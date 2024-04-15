Oga Sabinus has acquired a new 2024 Jeep Gladiator, which reportedly cost him over N70 million

The skit maker took to his social media timeline to share different pictures of him posing with his latest ride

Celebrities and fans have flooded Oga Sabinus' page to congratulate him on his latest acquisition

It is another massive win for Nigerian comedian Oga Sabinus, whose real name is Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, as he recently flooded his page with pictures of him posing with a 2024 Jeep Gladiator.

The latest whip in Oga Sabinus' garage comes after he welcomed a bouncing baby with his lover while on tour in the UK.

Oga Sabinus flaunts a new Jeep Gladiator. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, the skit maker splashed over N70m on the pickup Jeep, This, however, is not the first time Sabinus has spent a large amount of money on cars, as a few months ago, he gifted three cars to some of his crew.

Check out pictures of Oga Sabinus posing with his new whip below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to caranddriver, the price of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator starts at $39,790 (N45 million) and goes up to $64,890 (N74million,)

Celebrities, fans congratulate Oga Sabinus

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

tobbylyon_vibes:

"Where sabinu they take see money."

fairpmedia:

"Belike you post the pic to distract yourself from the Liverpool loss. Well congratulations."

dheecodah_:

"Blue chief!"

gabannamontigo:

"2024 Mojave Jeep Gladiator."

mr.wahala:

"Congratulations daddy your money no ft finish."

doublechief__:

"Na this car you go use o investor."

tonyshemo:

"Congratulations sabinwa congratulations Liverpool."

slime_sureboy:

"How u take climb that car bros."

wally_125:

"You can’t afford that jeep you are only doing a promotion."

mr_tuyoung:

"Liverpool lose baba post hot picture to cheer up sabi sabi boy."

zarmanycollectables:

"The richest mumu man."

great.0126:

"I wan just know how u take climb up of that motor."

spandez_bobo:

"Hope it's gonaa be about Liverpool..... Make Man U you rest small."

Oga Sabinus joins Lege's dating show

In another entertainment news, Oga Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show.

The funnyman expressed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness in getting the actress, Ooja in another episode of the show, also gave her conditions for accepting his proposal.

Source: Legit.ng