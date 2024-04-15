International Nigerian singer Davido gave a review on the massive growth of the Afrobeats genre

The DMW boss recalled the earlier times in his career when it was necessary to feature an American artist

He, however, noted that he has gone past that stage but revealed his burning intentions for the Barbadian star Rihanna

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, spoke about the advancement of Afrobeats and how the American music scene is keying into the bandwagon.

In a recent interview, the singer stated that it used to be very important for an Afrobeat musician to have an American artist on their song, but today it is the opposite.

Davido speaks on working with Rihanna. Credit: @davido, @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

He stated that besides Chris Brown, he has no plans to pursue other American collaborations.

Davido, however, gushed about Rihanna admiring his hit song "Unavailable" and spoke about his intentions to work with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Aside from Chris Brown, I'm not going to disturb myself for any other American collaboration. Rihanna said 'Unavailable' is her best song, so I'm waiting to work with her."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats musician was entangled in another cheating scandal after a loved-up photo of him and a curvy woman leaked online.

A few seconds after that, a video saw the DMW boss kneeling and begging the US model in the bedroom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Davido's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@jahy_official:

"That’s how it’s supposed to be."

@Alexandaahh:

"Next thing now u go go ft future."

@HassanAhmadu16:

"After Rihanna please collaborate with DJ Khalid."

@_Tri_stan:

"Is this not a contradictory statement? If drake also likes feel it, won’t you still work with him? Be stylishly asking for collab, come direct baba beji."

@Victoradeoye_:

"Rihanna keh. Dey play oo."

Anita Brown blows hot after Davido’s leaked toilet selfie

The Nigerian star's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, has hurled an attack on him following the recent allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

In her lengthy rant, Anita claimed that many people in the US were unaware that the singer was married.

She asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, Davido is not well-known in the United States. She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

Source: Legit.ng